Ex-‘Smallville’ Star and Accused Nxivm Sex Trafficker Wants Leniency

Allison Mack, the former Smallville star who’s facing sex trafficking charges over her connection to the alleged sex cult Nxivm, would like some leniency. The actress has asked the judge overseeing the case to lighten the terms of the GPS-monitored house arrest she got when she posted $5 million bail this past spring. She’s currently allowed to visit her attorneys, according to Page Six, and make court appearances in Brooklyn. She’d like now to be able to go to work, school and church.

“While the instant charges have deprived her of pursuing her acting career, Ms. Mack nevertheless is interested in contributing to society,” court papers said. “These activities not only will allow Ms. Mack to use her time productively while awaiting trial, but will also assist with her reintegration into society if she is vindicated of the charges or even in the unlikely event that she is convicted after trial.”

Mack is accused of recruiting women into Nxivm’s DOS sect, where she branded them with a sigil that combined her initials with those of the alleged cult’s founder, Keith Raniere, who went by “Vanguard,” and is accused of indoctrinating them for sex with him. Raniere reportedly had 15 to 20 women that he would sleep with; Mack allegedly recruited some 25 women for Raniere. He was arrested in March at a $10,000-per-week villa in Mexico. Her arrest came the following month in Brooklyn.

Mack been charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and attempted human trafficking. A trial for her and Raniere is set for January. They each face a minimum prison sentence of 15 years. They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.