 David Kushner's 'Alligator Candy' Podcast Examines Brother's Murder - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Flashback: Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson Duet on 'You Win Again' in 2004
Home Culture Culture News

David Kushner’s New Podcast Looks Back at Brother’s Murder, 48 Years Later

In ‘Alligator Candy,’ author David Kushner pieces together what happened to his brother Jon and how he’s coped since then

By
Andrea Marks

Research Editor

Andrea Marks's Most Recent Stories

View All
david kushner jon alligator candy podcast

Jon Kushner

Courtesy of David Kushner

The last time David Kushner saw his older brother, it was 1973. He was only four years old, and he’d been hassling 11-year-old Jon to bring him back candy from the 7-Eleven near their Florida home — alligator candy, to be specific, gumballs packaged inside a plastic alligator head. Jon promised to get it for him. Then he biked into the woods toward the store. He bought the candy, Kushner would later learn, but he never made it home.

Based on Kusher’s 2016 memoir by the same title, the podcast Alligator Candy tells the story of Jon’s abduction and murder and how it impacted their family and community. Kushner’s brother was killed just a few years before the Atlanta child murders and the disappearance of Etan Patz, which would introduce an era of faces on milk cartons and herald the end of kids running free outside until dark.

Related Stories

HBO Announces New Episode of True Crime Docuseries 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'
Joe Budden Apologizes to Olivia Dope Following Sexual Harassment Allegation

Related Stories

worst SNL hosts paris hilton donald trump steven seagal
20 Worst 'Saturday Night Live' Hosts
#FreeBritney: Understanding the Fan-led Britney Spears Movement

In six parts, Kushner interviews his family members and others who remember the crime, including people he met after publishing his book. One woman reached out to him to share how she’d escaped his brother’s killers just a few weeks before Jon died. She felt like “the girl who got away,” she told him. “I was curious about not only her, but the larger story of the community of Tampa at the time: how the city came together on my family’s behalf, and how the experience shaped not only us but others,” Kushner says. “It felt incredibly powerful to hear from them all first-hand.”

Bouncing between memories of what he perceived as a pre-schooler to what he’s learned as an adult and a journalist, Kushner shares how he pieced together what happened to his brother and how he, his eldest brother, and his parents have continued on since then. It’s a story of a family’s wrenching grief and innocence lost, as well as the ways humans manage keep on leading lives, starting families of their own, even making podcasts, while knowing the worst is possible. “How do you live knowing that unimaginable things can happen at any time?” he asks in the first episode. “And how do you go on when they do?”

alligator candy

In This Article: Atlanta Child Murders, Podcasts, true crime

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.