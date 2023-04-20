How TikTok Creator Alix Earle’s Journey With Acne ‘Catapulted’ Her Following

Alix Earle is reflecting on her career as a TikTok creator. In a new interview for Rolling Stone‘s Creator Issue, the Internet personality looked back on how she was able to build a following of 5 million followers on TikTok by being honest about her struggles with her skin.

“Sharing my acne journey was definitely one of my main catapults to getting my strong community of followers,” she tells Rolling Stone. “It gave people something to relate to.”

She continues, “It was definitely really scary at first: I did not want to post my acne all over my face and my neck and then go to school and know that probably everyone I’m sitting next to me saw this on the internet, but it honestly was so overwhelmingly positive.”

Earle said her DMs and comments were filled with sweet messages from people who would tell the influencer about their own struggles with acne and how her journey has “helped” them. “It just makes me feel really good that I’m able to help someone else,” she says.

Earle said she took advice from another content creator not to allow people’s comments on her videos to “affect her,” reminding herself that it’s never “that deep.”

The interview comes ahead of Earle’s graduation from the University of Miami. Leaving college, she says, is going to “definitely be a bittersweet feeling.”

"It's super exciting, and I'm excited to start this next chapter of my life, but it's also super sad because I'm gonna miss all my friends and waking up living with five other girls and constantly having someone else around you to talk to," she says.

She also offered advice to people who want to “follow in my footsteps,” saying that the key to success is “staying true to yourself.”

“When I started off on social media, people were definitely judging me, and you just have to go with your gut and go with what you love, and you just really can’t care what other people think,” she says.