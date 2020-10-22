Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Kerry Washington to Host Non-Partisan Voting Event

Just days before the election, Live Nation, Global Citizen, and Live Animals are teaming up for Every Vote Counts – A Celebration of Democracy. Hosted by Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Kerry Washington, the event will air on CBS, iHeartMedia radio stations, and various streaming services and social platforms on Thursday, October 29th at 9 p.m. ET.

The lineup also includes Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Coldplay, Condoleezza Rice, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, John Kasich, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O’Neal, Tan France, and Wilmer Valderrama. Alicia Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset, and Shawn Mendes are set to perform at the non-partisan event, the goal of which is to impel people to vote.

The event was co-produced by Ryan Piers Williams, Chris Stadler, Rick Yorn, Harness, Simpson Street, and Sunshine Sachs.

“The purpose for this special is to remind and inspire all Americans of the power of their voice and their vote,” Alicia Keys said in a statement. “It’s a challenging time but we have the opportunity to continue to show up and shape the world we want to live in. In a democracy, every vote counts, so we want to encourage and uplift each other, and remember we all have a say in the direction of our country because everyone’s participation matters.”

“For our democracy to work, every American’s voice must be heard and every vote must be counted,” Washington added. “We are so excited for this opportunity to celebrate democracy and our collective power when we all show up at the polls.”

Myriad actors, musicians, and performers of all ilks have been coming out in force around this presidential election — from table reads of classic movies like The Princess Bride in support of the Wisconsin Democratic Party to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and DJ Khaled’s support of voter registration campaign, Just Vote. The final debate between President Donald Trump and ex-Vice President Joe Biden will air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, moderated by journalist Kristen Welker.