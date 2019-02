In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

Women Shaping the Future: Rolling Stone cover reveal. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on whether she’d impeach Trump Michael Cohen’s scathing congressional testimony and what it means That Detective Pikachu trailer Song of the Day: “PokeRap”

Tune in each day for a new episode.