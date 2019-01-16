Alex Jones’ InfoWars Removed From Roku

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been removed from Roku after the streaming platform faced fierce criticism from users, The New York Times reports.

Last year, Jones’ InfoWars channel, as well as his other media projects, were scrubbed from most major social media platforms and streaming services for violating various rules and standards. However, this week, Jones’ free channel became available on Roku devices, which are used by about 27 million people.

“After the InfoWars channel became available, we heard from concerned parties and have determined that the channel should be removed from our platform,” Roku said in a statement. “Deletion from the channel store and platform has begun and will be completed shortly.”

After Digiday first reported the news that InfoWars was available on Roku, users swiftly began to threaten a boycott on social media. Among those to speak out were the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, which Jones has notoriously called a hoax.

“Roku’s shocking decision to carry Infowars and provide a platform for Alex Jones is an insult to the memory of the 26 children and educators killed at Sandy Hook,” said Josh Koskoff, an attorney representing several Sandy Hook families. “Worse, it interferes with families’ efforts to prevent people like Jones from profiting off innocent victims whose lives have been turned upside down by unspeakable loss.”

The families of the Sandy Hook victims were also at the forefront of the push that got Jones’ videos and podcast removed from Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and other prominent platforms last year. Earlier this month, six of the families won a legal battle against Jones after a judge ruled that InfoWars must hand over internal marketing and financial documents as part of an ongoing lawsuit against the channel and its host.