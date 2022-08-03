 Alex Jones Scolded By Judge After Parents Testify in Sandy Hook Case - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett Earn Belated Emmy Nomination for 'One Last Time'
Home Culture Culture News

Alex Jones Scolded By Judge for Lying Under Oath After Parents Testify in Sandy Hook Case

“Jesse was real. I’m a real mom,” Scarlett Lewis tells InfoWars host who claimed shooting victims were “crisis actors”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break during the trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. An attorney for the parents of one of the children who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting told jurors that Jones repeatedly “lied and attacked the parents of murdered children” when he told his Infowars audience that the 2012 attack was a hoax. Attorney Mark Bankston said during his opening statement to determine damages against Jones that Jones created a “massive campaign of lies” and recruited “wild extremists from the fringes of the internet ... who were as cruel as Mr. Jones wanted them to be" to the victims' families. Jones later blasted the case, calling it a “show trial” and an assault on the First Amendment. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break during the trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. An attorney for the parents of one of the children who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting told jurors that Jones repeatedly “lied and attacked the parents of murdered children” when he told his Infowars audience that the 2012 attack was a hoax. Attorney Mark Bankston said during his opening statement to determine damages against Jones that Jones created a “massive campaign of lies” and recruited “wild extremists from the fringes of the internet ... who were as cruel as Mr. Jones wanted them to be" to the victims' families. Jones later blasted the case, calling it a “show trial” and an assault on the First Amendment. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Alex Jones

AP

The parents of a Sandy Hook victim faced Alex Jones from the witness stand and told him firsthand about the torment he has caused them Tuesday during the penalty phase of the Austin, Texas, defamation trial against the conspiracy theorist.

The InfoWars host was previously found liable in the first of three defamation lawsuits filed against him by the parents of Sandy Hook victims. Lawyers for Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, whose six-year-old son Jesse was killed in the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, are seeking $150 million in damages from Jones.

Both Heslin and Lewis took the stand Tuesday, and while Jones was not in court for Heslin’s testimony — the host was instead live-streaming his own commentary about Heslin’s testimony from a nearby studio — Jones was in the courthouse for a portion of Lewis’ testimony. She spoke to him directly and chastised him for his comments on the Sandy Hook shooting, which he initially called a “false flag” operation.

Related Stories

How Much Will Alex Jones Pay for Lying About Sandy Hook? A Jury Will Soon Decide
Infowars Files for Bankruptcy as Sandy Hook Lawsuits Bleed Alex Jones Dry

Related Stories

50 Best Action Movies of All Time
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs

“You know that’s not true,” Lewis said to Jones, according to the New York Times. “When you say those things, there’s a fringe of society that believe you that are actually dangerous.”

“Jesse was real,” Lewis added, a reference to Jones’ claim that the students killed in the shooting were “crisis actors.” “I’m a real mom.”

Lewis also testified that, because of Jones, she has lived in fear in the decade following the shooting, as she has been harassed and even received death threats from Jones’ InfoWars listeners, CNN reports. “The fear and anxiety and unsafeness … keeps me from healing,” Lewis said. “It definitely negatively impacts the healing process.” 

Heslin also testified, “My life has been threatened. I fear for my life. I fear for my safety and my family’s safety and their life.”

While Jones has backed away from his Sandy Hook “false flag” stance, “there has not been a sincere apology,” Lewis said. “But if there was, ever, I liken it to being in a car accident and you run over someone and cause tremendous bodily damage and you look at that person lying on the ground and say, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, I’m not accountable for any of the damage I just caused. But I’m sorry.’ That’s how I see it.”

A jury will ultimately decide the monetary damages against Jones, who has claimed he is “bankrupt,” despite InfoWars making approximately $50 million a year in sales of dietary supplements, doomsday preparedness kits, and the ilk; InfoWars’ parent company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy protection in April. 

When Jones attempted to tell the jury he was bankrupt Tuesday during his own testimony, he was admonished by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble for lying under oath.

“You believe everything you say is true, but your beliefs do not make something true,” Gamble said. “That is that is what we’re doing here. Just because you claim to think something is true does not make it true. It does not protect you. It is not allowed. You’re under oath. That means things must actually be true when you say them.”

In This Article: Alex Jones

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.