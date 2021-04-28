Three Men Charged With Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Three men have been charged with federal hate crimes and the attempted kidnapping of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia last year. The three men — Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan — are already facing murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges in a separate state case.

The McMichaels and Bryan were each charged with one count of interfering with someone’s rights and one count of attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with one count each of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, while Travis is charged with discharging his weapon.

Attorneys for the McMichaels and Bryan did not immediately return requests for comment.

Arbery was killed last February while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia. During his run, the McMichaels confronted Arbery because they believed he was involved in recent burglaries in the area. No charges were initially filed, however, and Arbery’s death remained out of mainstream attention until cellphone video of the shooting began to circulate in April 2020 (Bryan is credited with recording the video).

The three men were finally arrested and charged in May 2020, just weeks before George Floyd was murdered by former cop Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, and around the same time the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky was gaining national attention. All three deaths played a role in sparking last year’s uprising against systemic racism and police brutality.

The new federal indictment alleges that all three defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race. The first count accuses the McMichaels of arming themselves, chasing Arbery through public streets, using their truck to cut off his route and then threatening him with their firearms. It also alleges that this offense resulted in Arbery’s death. The second count, meanwhile, accuses Bryan of joining the chase and also using his truck to block Arbery’s path.

Trial dates for both the state case and the new federal case have yet to be announced.