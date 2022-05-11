Where to Donate to Abortion Funds Right Now

Reproductive rights are under siege after the leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion threatening to overturn Roe v. Wade. Obtained by Politico on May 4, the 98-page draft opinion — written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — reportedly has the majority support needed to overturn Roe. Should ​​conservative justices Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh follow through and the Supreme Court overturn the landmark 1973 decision, access to legal abortions would lose federal protection.

Though the votes are not final — and it is possible that justices change their votes before the final draft — some conservative states are already making aggressive moves against abortion rights. Last week in Louisiana, the state House Appropriations Committee advanced a bill that would make abortion a homicide. In 13 conservative states, including Wisconsin, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, and North Dakota, lawmakers are gearing up for an outright “trigger” ban on abortions, should Roe be overturned.

However, for anyone looking to help those in need of safe, legal abortion, there are plenty of abortion funds accepting donations. These funds provide financial and logistical support for abortions, cutting the cost of transportation and lodging (which is often necessary), as well as the price of procedures.

Below are 19 abortion funds supporting those in need. Some are national or multi-state, while others focus on specific states where abortion access is restricted. Keep in mind that abortion access is already extremely limited to in some states, so donations make a difference even if Roe stands.

National Funds

Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP)

The largest national, independent, and nonprofit abortion fund, Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) has been offering financial aid for abortion or emergency contraceptives since 1991. They provide funds directly to health clinics and doctors across the nation and boast relationships with reputable clinics like Planned Parenthood.

Indigenous Women Rising

Indigenous women suffer from the highest rates of rape and sexual assault of any race in the U.S. and face unique challenges in obtaining safe abortions. Indigenous Women Rising offers Native women funds and education for their reproductive rights.

National Abortion Federation

The National Abortion Federation functions to unify abortion providers, publishing Clinical Policy Guidelines for Abortion Care and offering a hotline that helps women secure financial assistance and access to clinics.

The Brigid Alliance

Another national abortion fund is The Brigid Alliance. They arrange and fund all aspects of the abortion process — including travel out of hostile environments and clinic fees — no matter the patient’s location. They also support long-distance travel for late-pregnancy abortion care.

Multi-State Funds

Access Reproductive Care-Southeast

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee are among the states most hostile toward abortion care, which is where Access Reproductive Care-Southeast (ARC) comes in. By calling the ARC hotline, Southern women can access funding for travel, procedures, and related logistics.

Midwest Access Coalition

The Midwest is another area where women seeking an abortion face extreme difficulty, particularly in Texas. Midwest Access Coalition helps lessen that difficulty, and even aids underage women in obtaining help without contacting a parent or legal guardian.

New Orleans Abortion Fund

The New Orleans Abortion Fund (NOAF) is a multi-state abortion fund helping women across the Gulf South. With over 2,000 clients and counting, they provide Southerners with a multi-lingual hotline for funding and information on receiving an abortion, including financial aid for long-distance travel.

Chicago Abortion Fund

Covering women in Chicago, Illinois, and the greater Midwest, Chicago Abortion Fund offers financial, logistical, and emotional support for women in need of care, and also helps Illinois residents utilize Medicaid to pay for abortions.

State Funds

Lilith Fund

Texans face extreme roadblocks in getting an abortion, including high costs and sparse clinics. But the Lilith Fund helps by providing financial and emotional support. It’s the oldest abortion fund in Texas, and functions outside of state lines too.

Kentucky Health Justice Network

For residents of Kentucky, there’s the Kentucky Health Justice Network (KHJN). Besides directly funding abortions and related costs, the organization provides women with reproductive education and community advocacy to support other pro-choice groups.

Missouri Abortion Fund

Founded in 2016, Missouri Abortion Fund has successfully provided financial aid and guidance to those in need of care, despite the state’s lack of clinics.

The Goldstein Fund

Louisiana has very few abortion clinics and an outdated sex education standard. The Goldstein Fund helps Louisiana (and those surrounding the state) secure funding and guidance for a safe, legal abortion.

North Dakota Women in Need Abortion Access Fund

Roughly 98% of North Dakota counties have no clinics that provide abortions, and abortion would be banned if Roe is overturned. For help, women in ND have the North Dakota Women in Need Abortion Access Fund (WIN) fund for financial aid and guidance.

Arkansas Abortion Support Network

The Arkansas Abortion Support Network is another group helping women receive hard-to-find care. It provides escorting at Arkansas’s only procedural abortion clinic, as well as funding.

Utah Abortion Fund

Utah only has one abortion fund affiliated with the National Network of Abortion Funds: the Utah Abortion Fund. It’s integral for women in Utah, where abortion would be banned in Roe is overturned.

The Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund

The Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund operates in Pennsylvania, where pregnant women face required anti-abortion counseling and a waiting period before they can begin the difficult process of obtaining an abortion.

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Choice Fund

West Virginian women can turn to the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Choice Fund for help with travel, clinic costs, and emotional support during an abortion. The fund is part of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, which provides abortion procedures and other reproductive care as well.

Roe Fund

Named after the pseudonymous plaintiff in Roe v. Wade, Oklahoma’s Roe Fund supports women across the state. Oklahoma is another “trigger state,” which would see abortions banned if Roe is overturned.

Abortion Fund of Arizona

Though Arizonans are more split on abortion rights, the state requires pregnant women to undergo a waiting period and anti-abortion counseling. The Abortion Fund of Arizona eases the stress of the process and offers funding for those who can’t afford an abortion.

