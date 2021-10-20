 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Ask America: How Horny Is Too Horny? - Rolling Stone
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Ask America: How Horny Is Too Horny?

On the latest episode of Don’t Let This Flop, we look at MGK and Machine Gun Kelly’s British GQ cover, learn more about transphobia on TikTok, and answer the nagging question: did Mamma Mia 2 deserve an Oscar?

EJ Dickson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage)

(L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cosplaying as Bella and Edward from Twilight?

This is one of the many questions posed by TikTokers after a now-iconic British GQ cover story came out about the pair, featuring steamy black-and-white photos and such choice quotes as “Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.”

Since the story came out, TikTokers have been lampooning their chaotic emo energy, in part by dramatically reading the couple’s over-the-top Instagram captions over the Twilight theme music, as co-hosts Ej Dickson and Brittany Spanos discuss on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone podcast Don’t Let This Flop.

@unevenmelons

Reply to @taylorrose727 #greenscreen

♬ Theme from “Twilight (Bella’s Lullaby)” – Movie Sounds Unlimited

Spanos and Dickson also discuss the resurgence of ABBA on TikTok, and play the game Name the ABBA Members (spoiler alert: they can’t) and crown a new Himbo of the Week: an 80-year-old grandpa who’s obsessed with Dua Lipa. They also interview disinformation researcher and TikToker Abbie Richards, aka @tofology, who recently coauthored a study for Media Matters about how transphobic content on TikTok can further radicalize people on the far right.

@tofology

♬ original sound – Abbie Richards 🚫⛳️

DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more.

