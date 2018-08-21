Rolling Stone
Aaron Hernandez Wrote Three Suicide Notes, According to New Book

Former NFL star’s final lawyer, Jose Baez, included letter excerpts in new book ‘Unnecessary Roughness’

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Football helmet maker Riddell says it intends to vigorously defend its products and its reputation against concussion-related lawsuits like one lawyers for late Hernandez have filed in Massachusetts against it and the NFL. Hernandez's attorneys filed a federal lawsuit last month after Hernandez killed himself in prison and an autopsy revealed he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease found in people who've suffered repetitive brain trauma such as concussions. The lawsuit was refiled Monday, Oct. 16. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)

Aaron Hernandez wrote three suicide notes, according to Jose Baez's new book, 'Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez.'

Stephan Savoia/AP

Prior to Aaron Hernandez‘s suicide in 2017, the former New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of murder penned three suicide notes, CNN reports. Hernandez’s final attorney, Jose Baez, included excerpts from the letters in his new book, Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez, which was published on Tuesday.

In April 2017, Hernandez was acquitted for his alleged role in the drive-by shooting of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. At the time, the former NFL star was already serving a life sentence without parole for the 2013 murder of his friend Odin Lloyd. Days after his acquittal he was found dead by suicide in his jail cell.

According to the book, Hernandez’s notes were written to Baez, the athlete’s daughter, Avielle Jenkins-Hernandez, and Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins.

In his seemingly lighthearted letter to Baez, Hernandez said that he penned the letter following his acquittal. “I appreciate all your work, time, effort and never let that slip your mind!,” he wrote. He also asked for contact information for several artists. “If you have contacts for any artists like Gates, Meek Mill, Ross, Jay, Game… etc. I would like to send you letters so you can send to their information or whichever way you think best,” adding that he wanted to “send my love to all the artists who got me through my tough times and sending my respect to a few of the real ones out there.”

In his letter to his fiancée he calls her his soulmate and expresses his love for her. “Your characteristic is that of a true angel and the definition of God’s love! Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you. This was the supreme almightys plan, not mine!” Jenkins has disputed that Hernandez’s death was a suicide.

To his daughter he wrote: “Daddy will never leave you! I’m entering a timeless realm in which I can enter into any form at any time because everything that could happen or not happened I see all at once! Life is eternal — believe!! Love, repent, and see me/yourself in everyone because that’s what the truth is! I’ll see you in all the heavens awaiting you all with the same love.”

In November 2017, seven months after Hernandez’s suicide, researchers at Boston University revealed he suffered from a “severe” case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — the neurodegenerative disease often found in individuals with a history of repetitive head trauma. Doctors discovered that Hernandez had Stage 3 CTE, something researchers had yet to see in a brain younger than 46 years old. Hernandez was 27 years old.

