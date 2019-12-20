Aaron Hernandez Docuseries Heads to Netflix in January 2020

Netflix will investigate the meteoric rise and shocking fall of New England Patriots star-turned-murderer Aaron Hernandez with a three-part docuseries that arrives on the streaming service in January.

“As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20,” Netflix said of The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, which comes from the same studio as Making a Murderer.

“But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior.”

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, streaming January 15th, 2020, features “exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd,” Netflix added.

Rolling Stone examined Hernandez’s plunge from Super Bowl champion to convicted murderer in a 2013 profile that traced the football star from his beginnings in Connecticut to the University of Florida to Foxborough and ultimately prison, where Hernandez — serving a life sentence for the murder of Lloyd — hanged himself in his cell in April 2017 at the age of 27.