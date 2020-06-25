5 Ways the Starbucks App is a Revelation During This Socially-Distanced Summer

It’s hard to overstate just how much the coronavirus pandemic has changed life around the country (and the world) in just a few short months. We’re all adapting to the new realities of social distancing, face masks, and lots of handwashing (which, admittedly, we should have been doing more of anyway). With seemingly every county around the country responding to “reopening” differently, there’s no telling what summer will look like for visiting your favorite restaurants and cafes. One thing’s for sure, though: Getting out and doing something familiar like grabbing a coffee and a bite is a must. With the Starbucks App, that comfort is only a few taps away.

Here are five reasons why the Starbucks App belongs on your home screen this summer (and let’s be real, you’ll want it around all year), and how its easy-to-use functionality will help you maintain social distancing without sacrificing your favorite coffee order.

Starbucks

1. It’s Easier (and Faster) Than Ever to Find a Fresh Cup of Joe

Screen fatigue is no joke in quarantine (our weekly screen time report is at a disappointing all-time high too). Ordering with the Starbucks App is infinitely faster and easier than figuring out a new video conference app—and you get coffee at the end, too. Simply open the app and select the store you want to order from. Then, visit the menu, select your items and tap the shopping bag to check out by signing in or adding your contact and payment info. The app will then calculate your wait time, so you can swing by and get your order when it’s fresh, with zero unnecessary contact.

Starbucks

2. Customize Your Order to Perfection

We’ve all been there. It’s been a long day, you’re in a rush, and you yell out your order without customizing it exactly how you want it. With the Starbucks App, there’s no hurry and you call the shots. It’s easy to see all of the options for customization when you select your drink. Looking to get that Cold Brew with Salted Cream Cold Foam a little less sweet? Drop the number of syrup pumps.

3. Leave Your Wallet in Your Pocket

In the era of social distancing, slowing the spread is all about touching as few things as possible (yes, your own face is at the top of the list). The Starbucks App makes contactless pay convenient and easy. Checkout with your Starbucks Card or any contactless credit or debit card at participating Starbucks locations.

Starbucks

4. Find Your New Favorite Seasonal Drink

Whether you’ve got an order you always stick to or you’re open to trying the newest seasonal offerings, with the Starbucks App it’s easy to explore the entire lineup of beverages, baked goods, and fueling food. Revisit classics like the Caramel Macchiato or try a summer favorite, like the S’mores Frappuccino®.

5. Brighten a Friend’s Day with a Gift Card

In challenging times it’s sometimes all we can do to focus on ourselves. Instead take a moment to send a little thinking-of-you to someone else so they can take a break and step out for a coffee, too. Sending gift cards to friends and family on the Starbucks App takes only a few taps. Just select the gift card and amount, then add the lucky recipient’s email address. Next best thing to a hug!