Hélio Castroneves Looks to Break Indy 500 Win Record

The time to turn ’em and burn ’em is just around the curve with the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge — “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” — returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28.

The ceremonial green flag will be waived atop the “Brickyard” on NBC and Peacock with coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET. In hopes of a career-defining moment and victory lane bottle of milk held high, 33 drivers from across the globe will battle it out for 500 miles at rocketing speeds over 200 mph to capture the checkered flag.

Within the field of high-octane talent, four-time Indy 500 champion Hélio Castroneves will be vying for a record fifth title. Crossing the finish line as the victor in 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2021, the 48-year-old Brazilian is one of only a handful of drivers to win the Indy 500 four times — an elite list including race legends A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser Sr.

Part of the “Triple Crown of Motorsport,” the Indy 500 will welcome well over 300,000 race fans to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway — a staggering attendance number that stands as the biggest single-day spectator event in all of sports, nationally and internationally.

Before the engines roar to life, “The Indy 500 Snake Pit,” a pre-event concert by DJ Diesel (a.k.a. Shaquille O’Neal) gets underway Sunday morning. Taking place inside Turn 3 of the racetrack, the EDM lineup will be headlined by Kaskade, with electronica/dance music showcases by Jauz, Subtronics, and John Summit.

The countdown is on, with all eyes aimed at the Brickyard for yet another chapter of fast-paced, heart-pounding acceleration in the Heartland of America — the Indy 500.