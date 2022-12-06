2022 People’s Choice Awards: See the Complete Winners List

Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 People’s Choice Awards live from Santa Monica, California on Tuesday. The ceremony, which airs on NBC and E!, boasts a host of high-profile performances and even more winners across music, film, television, and social media.

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Lizzo, and more are prominent nominees in the music categories. Elsewhere, Harry Styles has received nods for his releases in the studio, with his third album Harry’s House, and on screen, for his role as Jack Chambers in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling.

Drama will take center stage for both film and television with notable nods for This Is Us and Euphoria as well as Elvis and Luckiest Girl Alive. But comedy and action have racked up nominations with Abbot Elementary and Only Murders in the Building, and big screen releases like Bullet Train, Black Adam, The Batman, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Voting opened up to pop culture fans with participants from Oct. 26 through Nov. 9 and they put their 25 votes per day to good use across the 40 categories of nominations. View the complete list of winners below. They will be updated throughout the night.

Album of 2022

Dawn FM – The Weeknd

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Midnights – Taylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Special – Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Song of 2022

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U” – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Male Artist of 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

Female Artist of 2022

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Group of 2022

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Country Artist of 2022

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

Latin Artist of 2022

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

New Artist of 2022

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

Music Video of 2022

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)” – Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay X Selena Gomez

“Oh My God” – Adele

“Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK

“PROVENZA” – KAROL G

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official” – BTS

Collaboration Song of 2022

“Left And Right” – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“Do We Have A Problem?” – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky” – Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer” – Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake Featuring 21 Savage

“Party” – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Concert Tour of 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

Movie of 2022

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

Comedy Movie of 2022

Fire Island

Hustle

Hocus Pocus 2

Marry Me

Senior Year

The Adam Project

The Lost City

Action Movie of 2022

Black Adam

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jurassic World Dominion

The Batman

The Woman King

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

Drama Movie of 2022

Nope

Death on the Nile

Don’t Worry Darling

Elvis

Halloween Ends

Luckiest Girl Alive

Scream

Where the Crawdads Sing

Male Movie Star of 2022

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Female Movie Star of 2022

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Joey King – Bullet Train

Keke Palmer – Nope

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Drama Movie Star of 2022

Austin Butler – Elvis

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling

Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends

Keke Palmer – Nope

Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive

Comedy Movie Star of 2022

Adam Sandler – Hustle

Channing Tatum – The Lost City

Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project

Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me

Julia Roberts – Ticket To Paradise

Queen Latifah – Hustle

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Action Movie Star of 2022

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Joey King – Bullet Train

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Zöe Kravitz – The Batman

Show of 2022

Abbott Elementary

Better Call Saul

Grey’s Anatomy

House of the Dragon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Saturday Night Live

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Drama Show of 2022

Better Call Saul

Cobra Kai

Euphoria

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Ozark

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Comedy Show of 2022

Abbott Elementary

Black-ish

Only Murders in the Building

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

Reality Show of 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Selling Sunset

Competition Show of 2022

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Voice

Male TV Star of 2022

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Female TV Star of 2022

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Drama TV Star of 2022

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

Comedy TV Star of 2022

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Daytime Talk Show of 2022

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today with Hoda and Jenna

Nighttime Talk Show of 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Competition Contestant of 2022

Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars

Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette

Mayyas – America’s Got Talent

Noah Thompson – American Idol

Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars

Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reality TV Star of 2022

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians

Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Bingeworthy Show of 2022

Bridgerton

Bel-Air

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Inventing Anna

Severance

The Bear

The Boys

The Thing About Pam

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022

House of The Dragon

La Brea

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Umbrella Academy

Social Celebrity of 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg

Social Star of 2022

Addison Rae

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Jay Shetty

Khaby Lame

Mikayla Jane Nogueira

Mr Beast

Noah Beck

Comedy Act of 2022

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)

Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)

Whitney Cummins – Jokes (Netflix)

Game Changer of 2022

Chloe Kim

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Nathan Chen

Rafael Nadal

Russell Wilson

Serena Williams

Steph Curry

Pop Podcast of 2022

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Archetypes

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Not Skinny But Not Fat

SmartLess

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer