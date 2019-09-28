Woman Raised by Family of Her Mother’s Killer Speaks

ABC’s 20/20 will air an exclusive interview with Heather Tiffany Robinson, a woman who was raised by the brother of the serial killer who murdered her mother.

In 2000, serial killer John Robinson was charged with the murder of multiple women, including the 1985 murder of Kansas City, Missouri-native Lisa Stasi. Following the conviction, investigators began to piece together what might’ve happened to Stasi’s four-month-old daughter Tiffany. They discovered that Robinson, following the murder, had taken the infant, forged adoption papers, and given her to his brother and sister-in-law who. Unaware of the circumstances, they adopted her and renamed her Heather Tiffany Robinson. Nearly 35 years later, with her true identity now known, Heather sits down with 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach to tell her story.

“The two-hour program features Heather’s exclusive and emotional conversation with her adoptive father, Donald Robinson, who discusses his belief at the time that her adoption was legitimate and learning about the horrific crimes of his brother,” reads a press statement. “20/20 cameras also exclusively document Heather and her husband, Roberto Ramos, as they travel to Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee to investigate her birth mother’s past and as she meets Rick Roth and Dave Brown, former Lenexa, KS detectives who worked on John’s case; Paul Morrison, former district attorney who prosecuted John in Kansas; as well as her step-grandmother, Sara Elledge, for the first time.”

The 20/20 segment will premiere Friday, October 4th at 9 p.m. EST.