Hear ‘2 Dope Queens’ Interview Michelle Obama in Final Podcast Episode

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson announced the end of their beloved podcast 2 Dope Queens. The final episode features an intimate conversation with Michelle Obama.
“We couldn’t have dreamed up a better, more meaningful, finale,” the pair wrote in a letter posted on WNYC about the end of their podcast run. The show first debuted in April 2016 and the most recent episode aired last December. The pair had a four-episode run on HBO this February, with their live specials set to return in 2019.
Williams, Robinson and Obama had a candid, reflective conversation on the podcast’s final episode, talking about everything from hair to motherhood. Obama spoke about female anger as well her famous quote “When they go low, we go high.”
“I’m not gonna pretend like I’m not angry,” the former First Lady said about the quote. “But if I’m trying to move an issue, if my anger doesn’t work to move the issue, then it’s not helpful.” She added that her husband Barack Obama has been good at keeping himself from getting too angry.
Add a comment