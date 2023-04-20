fbpixel
Riding High

The 10 Stoniest Places In America

It’s 4/20. Let’s take a road trip from Smoketown to Weed
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 09: Archway in Weed, California (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)
Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Road trip across America, and you’re sure to pass signs that give even the casual toker a case of the giggles. We refer, here, not to the storied “Mile 420” markers that states like Idaho and Colorado have replaced with signs reading “Mile 419.9” to deter pot-tourist larceny. 

We’re talking about place names — bestowed on cities, towns, and local landmarks, presumably by sober-minded statesmen and politicos — that have taken on an unintentionally stony significance in an era of mainstream marijuana consumption.

Some of these communities, in cannabis-legal jurisdictions, have embraced the profit potential in the smoky resonance of their city brands, while others stolidly reject any dopey double entendres, which somehow only makes things funnier. 

Below, tag along on a cross-country journey as Rolling Stone explores the 10 stoniest place names in America.

