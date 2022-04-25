Meet the Creators and Activists Leading Social Media’s Next Wave

What makes a creator successful? Maybe it’s their comic timing, the ability to side-eye the camera in selfie mode to match up with the perfect audio cue. Maybe it’s the speed at which they hop on the latest trend, taking it from underground moment to viral movement, or the way that they open up to their followers, sharing their lives. Whatever it is, these creators have got it.

Meet the Class of 2022, picked by Rolling Stone for their proficiency with the form. Whether they’re spreading their passion, documenting their life, educating their followers, or lip-syncing to a hot new sound, these creators stand out for their ability to connect with an audience and push our whole culture forward.