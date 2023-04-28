fbpixel
The Creators Issue

The 20 Most Influential Creators Right Now

From innovative vloggers to controversial streamers to bone fide TikTok stars, here are the people making a splash on social media
Amelia Dimoldenberg, Dylan Mulvaney, and Monet McMichael are among Rolling Stone's most innovative creators of 2023.
Amelia Dimoldenberg, Dylan Mulvaney, and Monet McMichael are among Rolling Stone's most innovative creators of 2023. From left: Charlotte Hadden/"The New York Times"/Redux; Sandra Riaño for Rolling Stone; Jerod Harris/Getty Images

How do you measure a creator’s influence? There are endless ways to answer that. On one side is hard data, from views and subscribers to sponsorships and revenue. Then there are the intangibles, like how a creator uses their chosen platform — whether it’s long-form videos, short-form vertical clips, or livestreams — to tell stories in unique and authentic ways. For Rolling Stone’s inaugural Most Influential list, we weighed all of these factors, then argued and debated to arrive at the 20 creators who are pushing the mediums forward — and making it impossible to turn away.

