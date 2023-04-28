The 20 Most Influential Creators Right Now

Elsa Majimbo

Image Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Elsa Majimbo, a comedian from Nairobi, Kenya, is sure of two things: First, she is not interested in having visitors, and second, she definitely wants to be rich. That much was made clear in the incredibly popular TikTok clips she began posting in 2020, after moving home from school during the pandemic lockdown. Her videos — very short and low-fi, often recorded while she’s in bed wearing cheap sunglasses and very audibly munching on chips — tout her curmudgeonly, anti-work ethos, as well as her cutting sense of humor. If she was trying to avoid social interactions, it may have backfired — her clips have landed her deals with Fenty, MAC, and Beats by Dre, and, y’know, millions of fans. But it’s not all lying around in her misanthropic glory for Majimbo: She’s a talented chess player, has released a dub-ASMR single called “Snack Queen,” collaborated with luxury brand Valentino on a book called The Alphabet for Adults and Kids, and hosted a podcast called Bedtime With Elsa (where, yes, she conducted interviews from bed). Yet the persona she’s created struck a DGAF chord with audiences: Majimbo loves canceling plans, she’d rather dance to the ringtone than answer her phone, and if she ever grows to regret spending all of her money, she says, she’ll “weep in Louis Vuitton.” May her line of merch, spouting her catchphrase — “Labor is not meant for me” — as well as a line of “unwelcome mats,” keep her laughing in designer threads forever. — A.M.