fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Year In Review

Rolling Stone’s Top 25 Stories of 2022

From Kanye to Kyrie to K-Pop's hottest stars, these stories kept readers coming back
From Left: Neil Young, Naomi Judd, DaBaby, Taylor Hawkins. Matthew Baker/Getty Images; Barry Brecheisen/WireImage; Denise Truscello/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

From the triumph of Harry Styles to the chaos of Trumpworld, Rolling Stone’s most-read stories of 2022 covered a lot of ground. There were blockbuster investigations — an in-depth report on the final days of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins; an exclusive on sexual abuse allegations against high-profile director Cary Fukunaga; dispatches from Trump’s inner circle as he tried to stay ahead of federal prosecutors and January 6 investigators. There were cover stories that took months to report and quick-reaction pieces on the internet’s dumbest memes. This roster below does not include our wildly popular music and pop-culture lists, nor does it include obituaries. But it does include exclusive after exclusive, as Rolling Stone’s journalists dug and dug and dug to unearth politics and pop culture’s hidden tales. Here are our top articles of the year: 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Scores $90 Million Over Holiday Weekend, ‘Babylon’ Bombs at Christmas

Donald Trump Is Being Encouraged to Move on From Political Life in a Not-So-Subtle Way by Mitch McConnell

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crossing $900M Globally as New Holiday Movies Get Iced

Donald Trump Tells OAN His Sold Out NFTs Were About Art (and His Waistline)

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad