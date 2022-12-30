Rolling Stone’s Top 25 Stories of 2022

From the triumph of Harry Styles to the chaos of Trumpworld, Rolling Stone’s most-read stories of 2022 covered a lot of ground. There were blockbuster investigations — an in-depth report on the final days of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins; an exclusive on sexual abuse allegations against high-profile director Cary Fukunaga; dispatches from Trump’s inner circle as he tried to stay ahead of federal prosecutors and January 6 investigators. There were cover stories that took months to report and quick-reaction pieces on the internet’s dumbest memes. This roster below does not include our wildly popular music and pop-culture lists, nor does it include obituaries. But it does include exclusive after exclusive, as Rolling Stone’s journalists dug and dug and dug to unearth politics and pop culture’s hidden tales. Here are our top articles of the year: