Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture Lists

The Millennial 100

From Beyonce to Bernie Sanders, we look back at the people, the music, the cultural touchstones, the movements and more that shaped a generation

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
millennial 100 list harry potter britney spears titanic george bush

Illustration by Sean McCabe for RollingStone.com

Photographs used in illustation by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Warner Bros/Everett Collection, Scott Gries/Getty Images, Merie W. Wallace/20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/REX Shutterstock, Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Jeff Daly/FilmMagic

What defines a Millennial? We’ve been called “Generation Me” for our presumed narcissism and the “Peter Pan Generation” for our delayed adulthood. We’ve been accused of killing entire industries, like department stores and chain restaurants. But the only thing that may really define a Millennial is that we’re indefinable. For people born between 1980 and 1995, our lives have been marked by some of the fastest-moving shifts in the world’s economy, political landscape and culture. We were radicalized by profound tragedies like 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina as well as the never-ending wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. We were stung by the financial crisis in 2008, just as many Millennials began to enter the workforce — and we’re still feeling the fallout. And, of course, we’re the last generation to witness life before and after the dawn of the Internet age.

The push into an all-digital world has been key to how we’ve grown, matured and consumed the world around us. From the early days of blogs and instant messaging through the arrival of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, we’ve been sharing our lives. Companies like Napster, iTunes and Spotify, Amazon, Netflix and Hulu have democratized entertainment, giving us more choices than ever before. We’re millions of twenty- and thirtysomethings effectively raised on the idea that everything we want can, should and will be available at the click of a button.

At times, this deluge of culture and content feels splintering. Even the difference between “younger” and “older” Millennials can seem vast. Those with stronger memories of a pre-digital era feel more grounded in shared experience with our predecessors in Generation X, sometimes longing for the existence of monoculture, while Nineties babies relate more to the faster-paced, still-forming culture of Generation Y, embracing streaming culture as both a lifestyle and a preference. That divide even within our own generation, and the way Millennials have responded to the rapidly changing world we’ve inherited, means we’ve been blamed for the loss of many experiences. We don’t have the same appetite for post-Recession luxuries like diamonds and mortgages and are threatening to make even smaller indulgences like albums and movie theaters obsolete. It’s not entirely fair, but that blame is a price to pay for our increasing authority and stronger cultural and political voices. For as much as Millenials have supposedly taken away from the world, we’ve also given back tenfold. Optimistic and inclusive, we helped elect America’s first black president, Barack Obama — twice. Provoked by tragedies like Sandy Hook and the killing of Trayvon Martin, we’ve started sociopolitical movements to address systemic racism and gun violence. Spurred by social media, we’ve expanded our cultural language, pushing for an increase in minority voices in everything from political offices to media.

As our power grows, time will prove just how much more we can accomplish. While every generation seems to worry about how to adjust to life’s faster pace, we’ve been thrown into the deep end for as long as we’ve been alive. This list looks at 100 moments, artists, events, movements and more that have helped form the Millennial identity. How we’ll continue to shape-shift remains to be seen — but you can be sure we’ll defy expectations.

Spice Girls
1

The Spice Girls’ ‘Girl Power’

When Sporty, Baby, Scary, Ginger and Posh dropped “Wannabe,” in America in January 1997, their message wasn’t exactly revolutionary, but their packaging certainly was. Busting onto the scene in midriff-baring, faux-military garb and a mission to teach “girl power” to the tween set, they were initially scoffed at by feminists — in a Rolling Stone interview, Kim Gordon memorably called them “repulsive” — but they struck a chord with young millennial girls, who made them one of the best-selling groups of all time.  —EGP

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Elliott Marks/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5883440m)Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Stacey DashClueless - 1995Director: Amy HeckerlingParamountUSAFilm PortraitJane Austen
2

‘As If’ the Vocab of ‘Clueless’ Could Keep Up

Released in 1995, Clueless came out just as many of our generation were coming into our own — about to navigate the tribulations of high school. Starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher, Stacey Dash as Dionne and the late Brittany Murphy as Tai, the film would become the first of many teen films to serve as guide to the highs and lows of teenage life while also providing us with the vocabulary to express our complicated emotions. Based on Jane Austen’s Emma, it’s become a timeless (and always hilarious) classic, even if Cher’s virtual closet was never fully realized. As if!

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2001
3

Janet Jackson Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction

Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” Super Bowl halftime show happened in 2004. But the scandalous event has had a life long beyond the nine-sixteenths of a second during which Janet’s breast was bared after Justin Timberlake tore a piece of fabric off her bustier. Until that point she had produced 10 Number One hits, but this derailed her career and, nearly 15 years later, we finally discovered that now-disgraced CBS CEO Les Moonves was obsessed with ruining the pop star. The way Timberlake was treated versus the onus placed on Jackson empowered a cohort of fans to reject the entertainment monoliths that controlled music and pop culture.

Gene Simmons playing Guitar Hero
4

Classic Rock Resurgence Thanks to ‘Guitar Hero’

Even if you really did discover Deep Purple, Cream or Jimi Hendrix from rummaging through your Dad’s musty record collection, you can still probably play at least one of those bands’ songs on Guitar Hero. The first Sony Playstation 2 game came out in 2005, two years before the iPhone was invented. To be clear, Guitar Hero has nothing in common with playing the actual guitar. You “play” songs on a plastic guitar-shaped controller by pressing a series of colored buttons on the “fret board” in a particular succession and speed as they pop up on the screen. But oh, how exciting it is when someone nails the Tier 6 song “Texas Flood” by Stevie Ray Vaughan. Or that Keith Richards swagger coursing through your veins after breezing through an “axe-grinder” like Boston’s “More Than a Feeling” in your friend’s basement. Guitar Hero helped launch a generational fascination with classic rock bands that got nerdier with each iteration. The game was the great equalizer and a gateway to thousands of albums, and for many, a way to communicate a mutual music obsession, which, for a game that doesn’t give you any legitimate skills, is pretty impressive. — Sarah Grant

Keeping Up with the Kardashians
5

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and the Rest of the Kardashian/Jenner Clan

Before Keeping up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007, Kim Kardashian was largely known as Paris Hilton’s pal and the daughter of OJ Simpson’s lawyer, the late Robert Kardashian. Oh yeah, and for that sex tape she made with Ray Jay, too. Since then she’s become a social media mogul worth an estimated $350 million. But before the millions of followers, makeup line, and Kanye, she was just one of the five Kardashian/Jenner sisters — Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie — who we watched grow up (in the form of DUIs, marriages, divorces and pregnancies) in the comforts of their Calabasas home under the supervision of an Olympic superstar and a relentless momager. Say what you will about them but they kept us invested in their family dysfunction for over 10 yers now. —DT

Pitbull
6

Pitbull, Mr. 305

The Miami rapper is proud of his hometown, naming his record label Mr. 305 after the South Florida area code. “If you don’t know where you’re from, you don’t know where you’re going,” once said Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez. “Believe me, I know where I’m from. I love it. I wear it on my chest. Everywhere I go everybody knows Mr. 305, Mr. Dade County, Miami boy representing.” But ever since cementing his cred as a global hitmaker, he’s pivoted to a wider audience, later dubbing himself Mr. Worldwide. But his Cuban swagger and sweltering Caribbean dance beats will carry on forever.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Clifford/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5884281o)Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaugheyHow To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003Director: Donald PetrieParamountUSAScene StillComedyComment se faire larguer en 10 leçons
7

Romcom Expectations

If Nineties romcoms gave millennials unrealistic expectations of high school, the early-2000s rom-coms gave them unrealistic expectations of the real world. Films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days13 Going on 30 and The Wedding Planner featured a quirky female lead who stumbles into a situation she doesn’t quite know how to get out of. They made you believe that once you were “30, flirty and thriving” you’d be living in Manhattan with a bounty of stylish clothes and a curly-haired, nice guy as your suitor. Oh, if only we were all Jennifer Garner. — AP

Napster and music streaming
8

Napster, LimeWire and the Dominance of Music Piracy

If you were born into a world with music streaming services, it can be hard to fathom the sheer amount of time, stupidity and anxiety the previous generation wasted in front a desktop computer waiting for songs to download. Every. Single. Song. Most of them, we may never have even heard before. Whether you were into Napster, Kazaa, LimeWire, BitTorrent, all of the above, or some more nefarious Dark Web software, pirating music was not only easy in the 2000s, it was addicting. Watching a green bar fill up next to a song was the dopamine hit we craved long before “likes” existed. And unlike a “like,” this was educational. It was about discovery, shaping our identities, feeling less alone, nd because it was free* the gateways for fandom were flung wide open. The first time we heard our favorite songs, albums and bands was, probably, through some illegal channel. Was it worth the Red Scare-like terror we silently incurred when teenagers were sued by bands like Metallica? In hindsight, maybe not. But at the time, who could’ve predicted Spotify and iPhones were right around the technological corner? And all of our carefully curated download folders and iTunes libraries would be rendered futile overnight. — Sarah Grant

Lady Gaga in the 2010 Meat Dress
9

Lady Gaga’s Disco Stick

Ten years ago, Lady Gaga came onto the scene with her disco stick. She wore a meat dress and bled on stage and we were all in awe because we never saw a pop star get so raw. She is our Mother Monster, who told us we were beautiful the way we were born — and we really believed it. She might’ve hung up her Alexander McQueen Armadillo heels for now, but she’s still one of the most exciting acts of the millennium. — AP

Jennifer Lopez Grammy Dress
10

There’s No ‘Waiting’ for Jennifer Lopez

She’s got the voice of a Bronx angel, the moves of a Fly Girl and for a point in the late-1990s and early-2000s, it was impossible to escape Jennifer Lopez. She was Jenny From the Block and J.Lo. She gave us Selena, “Let’s Get Loud,” the Versace dress, and one-half of Bennifer. If you weren’t listening to her music or watching her on the big screen, she made sure you were dressed in her clothes or wearing her perfume. Over 20 years later, he makes us want to dance and love and dance…again. — Alexa Pipia

arrested development tobias blue man group
11

The Bluths of ‘Arrested Development’

There are so few shows you can quote among strangers and be certain the reference will land. Fortunately, our entire peer group blue ourselves for the Bluths. We got to consume Ron Howard’s AD while it actually aired (Sundays on Fox!), and our instant obsession with the ensemble comedy helped make the world of light treason, candy beans and “No touching!” cult gold, not to mention an endless font of trivia team names and memes so beat-to-death that a show writer once begged Twitter to stop using the narrator’s “He didn’t” joke. Perhaps most importantly, we will never forget where Michael Cera got his start, as a frozen banana salesman/child. — AM

Tinder dating app
12

Online Dating Apps Become the Norm

Among millennials’ darker claims to fame is being on the forefront of online dating going mainstream. We saw it transition from creepy to kind of socially acceptable. Soon it wasn’t just acceptable, it was expected, and we were on our laptops making OkCupid profiles. A deluge of smartphone apps brought a momentary peak — so many options to choose from! — before smashing the entire dating scene to smithereens. Turns out, endless swiping and texting makes us care less about each other. Who knew? Everyone still does app dating, but everyone hates it. We may have destroyed faith in love for Gen Z. Oops. —AM

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on Saturday Night Live - 2002
13

‘SNL’ With Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler

Every generation gets their Saturday Night Live cast — which they swear is the best! Near the turn of the century, SNL was pretty magical to millennials. Tina Fey was the show’s first female head writer and Will Ferrell was our star on the rise. It was the time of the cowbell skit, “Suck it, Trebek,” and the Welshly Arms lov-ahs teaching us what breaking was as Jimmy Fallon, Rachel Dratch and Will Ferrell cracked up in a hot tub. Amy Poehler had just joined the cast, poised to introduce us to classics like “Bronx Beat” and her friendship and comedy #goals with Tina. What a time to be staying up late watching live broadcast TV. —AM

Blink 182
14

Pop Punk and the Power of Blink-182

With a cathartic flaming FUCK as their tour backdrop, Blink-182 were the whiney, potty-mouthed voice of middle-school rebellion. Who cares if your dad was chaperoning from the back row? You were alive! Pop-punk peaked with Blink’s career, right around the time we were laughing at masturbation jokes, going on first dates and later, going away to college and realizing being 23 indeed does not make you an adult. Their snot-nosed lyrics literally defined “growing up.” Bonus: being there for the height of Blink gave you O.G. bragging rights that—at least in teen time—you were jumping up and down to power chords way before the new generation of emo groups started getting big. —Andrea Marks

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 30: Missy Suicide, founder of the "SuicideGirls," poses at Tower Records on Sunset Blvd during a signing of the "SuicideGirls: The First Tour" DVD on August 30, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
15

SuicideGirls Bring Body Positivity to Porn

SuicideGirls seems so mainstream now, it’s hard to imagine a time, 17 years ago, when scantily clad, tattooed women were a novelty on the Internet. When Missy Suicide started in Portland, Oregon, in 2001, she was sick of seeing two types of women portrayed as hot — the stick-thin Kate Moss, or the xxx-tra curvy Pam Anderson, she told Racked in 2015. “The girls I knew were some of the most beautiful women in the world,” she said. “They were pierced and tattooed and had interesting stories and interesting bodies.” SuicideGirls was body positivity, of a type, teaching women that they could be as alt as they wanted, and still be sexually attractive. As of 2015, nearly half of the site’s 5 million users were women. — Elisabeth Garber-Paul

Kim Kardashian, Carine Restoin-Roitfeld and Kanye West taking a selfie
16

Selfies

Taking photos of oneself with a smartphone become widely popular with the invention of the front-facing cell phone camera in 2003. The phenomenon has since become one of the most common types of posts on social media, allowing people to easily share informal images of themselves, gain access to the lives of public figures beyond paparazzi photos, and (in lieu of autographs) document their own interactions with celebrities. It was named the word of the year by Oxford Dictionaries in 2013 and then, in 2015, Kim Kardashian released Selfish, a coffee table book featuring her selfies dating back to 1984.

Taylor Swift
17

Taylor Swift’s Boyfriends

The moment she released her debut single — 2006’s “Tim McGraw” — Taylor Swift claimed the undisputed throne as the poet laureate of junior-high melodrama. For anyone stumbling into puberty and adolescence in the mid-late 2000s, Taylor Swift’s early singles (“Fifteen,” “You Belong With Me,” “Teardrops On My Guitar”) served as vital roadmaps to navigating the unbearably intense and inevitably awkward realities of teenage angst. Those songs — usually grounded in some mix of realist country storytelling and wide-eyed pop fantasy — helped convert an entire generation into lifelong fans. —JB

Jennifer Love Hewitt
18

Jennifer Love Hewitt Is a ‘Hero’

For his 2001 Adult Contemporary chart-topper “Hero,” Enrique Iglesias enlisted A-list pop director Joseph Kahn for his famously over-the-top crime story featuring Jennifer Love Hewitt as Iglesias’ love interest and Mickey Rourke as his enemy. The song, released shortly before 9/11, would soon take on a newfound gravitas after its release, but it will be forever remembered as the unrivaled middle school slow-dance showstopper of its era. Years later, Enrique admitted that had been his goal all along: “I thought about what would be the song I want to slow dance to with my prom date.” — Jonathan Bernstein

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1632283a)Toy Story , Woody (Character) Buzz Lightyear (Character)Film and Television
19

Believing in ‘Toy Story’

Yes, Toy Story was Pixar’s first feature film. And yes, it was the first film to be completely computer animated, but that’s not why we love it. We love it because in 1995, seeing Woody and Buzz Lightyear peek an eye open as the bedroom door closed was sheer wish-fulfillment — that our toys really did hear us when we talked to them, and really did have the complex lives and thrilling adventures that we imagined when we played make-believe. And then in 2010, when Toy Story 3 came out, those of us who watched the original in elementary school were now well into college and starting to try on our adult pants. Watching Andy pass Woody down to the next generation was the closure that none of us needed, and we’re still crying about it. — HM

Shonda Rhimes' Grey's Anatomy
20

Mastering the Mind of Shondaland

Once you get past the pulmonary embolisms and sexual tension in the elevator, the first seasons of Grey’s Anatomy were about what it meant to find your “person.” As possibly the only network show that could pass the Bechdel test in 2005, Meredith Grey and Christina Yang were two powerful, forceful women who invited us into the intensity and complexity of female friendship. As Shondaland has grown out of Seattle Grace and into the White House and one very questionable law firm, she keeps us crying into our laptops, alone, at 2 a.m., but her shows have also remained some of the most racially diverse, queer positive, female-empowering, representative hours on television. From the death row to trans activism, Shonda has spent more than a decade charging head first into the key social issues of the time and capturing it in one patient in an ER bed. McDreamy was never really the point, right? #tgit — HM

SPACE JAM
21

How ‘Space Jam’ Influenced More Than the NBA

It may have been a 90-minute advertisement for Loony Toons and Air Jordans, and it may have more plot holes than plot, but Space Jam still lassoed its way into our product-susceptible little hearts. Was it the absurdist alien villains (did anyone remember that they’re called Nerdlucks)? Was it the unironic use of R. Kelly’s I Believe I Can Fly? Or was it the sheer thrill that we might be one golf hole away from tumbling into the cartoon dimension? However it happened, Space Jam delighted a generation that just wanted to see Newman get cartoon-flattened by an alien who stole the basketball skills of a b-list NBA player. And if you’re dreading the LeBron reboot, you can take solace in their (probably) Geocities website that hasn’t changed since the movie came out in 1996. —HM

Mean Girls poster
22

‘Mean Girls’ Are So Fetch

Possibly the single most quotable movie of 2004, Mean Girls asked some of our most pressing questions (“If you’re from Africa, why are you white?”) and imparted invaluable wisdom to non-Plastics trying to survive the high school watering hole (“Don’t have sex. Because you will get pregnant. And die.”). It was our less-sophisticated, but infinitely-endearing Heathers, and perfectly timed for a generation’s discovery of Tina Fey’s brilliance. In it’s nostalgia-driven Broadway musical revitalization, we still may never know if butter is a carb, and god willing, fetch still won’t happen, but Gretchen Weiner’s hair will always be full of secrets. — Hannah Murphy

SANTA MONICA, CA? JULY 18, 2008. Tiffany Pollard, aka New York was visiting Santa Monica on July 18, 2008. This is the Sunday Conversation for the Sunday Calendar Shameless Pleasures issue. It s a Q&A with New York of I Love New York and formerly Flavor of Love. (Photo by Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
23

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard

Launched by Surreal Life, VH1 created a block of C-list, D-list and lower celebrity-centric reality shows (“Celebreality”) that eventually led to Bachelor-inspired franchises like Flavor of Love (starring Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav) and Rock of Love (starring Poison’s Bret Michaels). Most importantly, it gave us Tiffany “New York” Pollard, a Flavor of Love contestant with some of the most memorable moments (spitting on a fellow contestant named Punkin) and lines (“Beyoncé, I’m so sorry”). Her own spin-offs took off to be hits as well, but the pre-social media memes she created were not forgotten once Tumblr and Twitter were popularized. — BS

BEYONCE
24

Beyoncé Rules the World

For 20 years, she’s been a stately pop and R&B presence: Destiny’s Child countered the glaringly white white bubblegum of the time with unmatchable vocals and choreography, and their success made her solo career fail-proof. It’s one reason Beyoncé may be the most universally beloved artist of the Gen Y. A figure of talent, beauty and grace, Queen Bey has developed into the most exciting artist of the millennium as well as a political figure, setting the tone for how other major stars speak about feminism and the Black Lives Matter movement after releasing her landmark Lemonade album in 2016. —BS

Drake, 2018
25

Drake’s YOLO Lifestyle

Drake doesn’t just make millennial music — he invented it. The Canadian artist has spent a decade being the most consistent and key voice of Generation Y, directly singing and rapping the digital-era blues in the most neatly packaged sounds. Not many people in the pop realm have been able to keep up with the always-evolving trends in both taste and consumption quite like this streaming era savant. And let’s not forget, he popularized the acronym YOLO, which stands for You Only Live Once, in a single, forever changing the way we speak. “Originally, I had a sign outside that said the yolo estate,” Drake told Rolling Stone when he was 27. “But it got stolen three times, and it was getting a bit costly to replace it, so I just changed it to the street number. I love that some kid has that sign in his bedroom.” — Brittany Spanos

Dawson's Creek
26

Joey-Pacey-Dawson Love Triangle

For some, Katie Holmes is best known as Tom Cruise’s ex-wife who narrowly escaped the clutches of Scientology. But for millennials, she’s Joey Potter, the single best reason to watch Dawson’s Creek. The hour-long WB soap — from showrunner Kevin Williamson fresh off the Scream movie franchise — centered around four comically white New England teens taking on upper middle class problems in a vaguely water-adjacent setting. There was the future meme (James Van Der Beek as Spielberg-loving Dawson) the future Oscar nominee (Michelle Williams as Jen), the Mighty Duck (Joshua Jackson as Pacey) and … Katie Holmes. You’ll struggle to remember a single plot point, but the indelible image of Joey climbing through Dawson’s bedroom window at night will still make you weak at the knees. — JH

George W. Bush President Bush declares "Mission Accomplished"
27

Dubya’s Mission Accomplished

Before painting himself in the shower and enjoying a bizarre second act as “not that bad, in retrospect,” President George W. Bush spent eight years embarrassing the United States. We ate up his administration’s jingoism and allowed him to lead us into two doomed wars. You might remember 43 as the president who ignored that helpful “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in U.S.” memo, or the one in charge during that whole “massive financial meltdown” thing. And yet…millions of Americans remain nostalgic for his folksy uncle schtick — especially with Michelle Obama having a great time by his side at world events — still wishing they could crack a beer with the grinning Texan. Oh, did we mention his government brutally tortured people? — John Hendrickson

NYC Pride Parade, 2016
28

Putting the Queer in LGBTQ

The term “queer” is both championed and hotly contested among LGBTQ millennials. What was once a slur for those with homosexual tendencies became a political position in the 1990s and continues to this day. Queer Nation, formed in 1990 as an ACT UP offshoot, reclaimed the term in a flyer for a protest, warning of the impending assimilation of gays and lesbians into hetero-reverent institutions such as marriage, the military and the nuclear family. “For some it means strange and eccentric and kind of mysterious,” read their Xerox manifesto. “For others, ‘queer’ conjures up those awful memories of adolescent suffering. ‘Gay’ is great. It has its place. But when a lot of lesbians and gay men wake up in the morning we feel angry and disgusted, not gay. So we’ve chosen to call ourselves queer.” While LGBT people of previous generations continue to balk at the term, younger generations have embraced “queer” as a more inclusive label that allows for more fluid expressions of gender and sexuality than can be defined under terms like lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. With the term “queer” also evolved a more expansive gender politic that eschewed the binary-based essentialism of the past. As the 21st Century progressed, additional categories such as “genderqueer” and “non-binary” and pansexual accommodated a broader spectrum of transgender and gender non-conforming people. (Less common, but picking up steam, in the United States is “LGBTQI,” which represents intersex people as part of the community.) S.E.

Lead singer for the group Pennywise, took the stage at the Vans Warped Tour '01 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds Thursday. Thousands attended the day long event. Digital Image 06/282001 (Photo by Carlos Chavez/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
29

Raging in the Pit at Vans Warped Tour

What first kicked off as a marketing event for Vans sneakers would become a rite of passage for pop punk bands on the rise — and their young fans. Established in 1995, the multi-city festival helped break era-defining bands like Blink-182, My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy just before they would sweep the mainstream. (It also became the first music festival with adult day care, or, a safe place for parents to hang back while their kids raged in the pit.) But as the years went on, Warped Tour came under fire for the blatant sexism and predation of some of its performers — not to mention the fact that male acts outnumbered female acts by a ginormous margin. (Warped Tours’ few, however impressive female alumni include Joan Jett, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Bebe Rexha and even Katy Perry.) Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman would announce its final run in 2018; but has also hinted at a 25th anniversary celebration in the works for 2019. S.E.

ARTK47 A collection of AOL cd roms
30

AOL Instant Messenger Alter Egos

Unbeknownst to Gen Z, the Internet wasn’t always what it is now. Once upon a time you needed to plug an ethernet cable direct from a modem into your computer — which was most likely the size of an adult German shepherd — and spend the next five to 10 minutes hearing it groan in distorted dial tones while it connected to the web. Enter America Online, the revolutionary pay-based online service with built-in browsing, email and, best of all, its instant messaging system, where you could pester as many classmates and Internet strangers as your parents permitted. You can tell a lot by somebody’s AOL Instant Messenger screen name — be it “SeXyLeXxY69,” alter ego of the preacher’s daughter, or that of the skater girl behind “punkprincess182.” But you could deduce even more by their away message, which functioned as the proto-subtweet for millennial teens. While “offline,” one would typically leave an away message to passively convey a crush, or an enmity, usually through a verse from their favorite emo or R&B song. (“You’re so last summer,” an away message might read in 2003.) Yet as broadband advanced, dial-up went the way of the dinosaurs, and eventually AIM would be eclipsed by Apple’s iMessage, Google Hangouts and Facebook Messenger. S.E.

Daddy Yankee, Gasolina
31

Daddy Yankee Loves the ‘Gasolina’

Before Daddy Yankee played it cool in 2014’s “Despacito,” he brought the fire 10 years earlier with “Gasolina” — the hit that first put reggaeton on the map. By the power of a dynamite build-up and an infectious, scandalous hook, Puerto Rican MC brought the sound of San Juan, Puerto Rico’s streets to the world’s quinceañeras, bar mitzvahs, weddings and graduation parties. “Ella le encanta la gasolina!” Daddy Yankee would gloat, “(She loves the gasoline!)” — to which his female backup singers would cry, “Dame mas gasolina! (Give me more gasoline!)” While many an Anglophone person has shouted along to the song at a school dance, blissfully unaware of its saucy innuendo, most Hispanic kids would never dare tell. Suzy Exposito

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Philippe Antonello/Touchstone Pictures/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5885852m)Wes Anderson, Bill MurrayThe Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou - 2004Director: Wes AndersonTouchstone PicturesUSAOn/Off SetAction/ComedyLa Vie aquatique
32

The Cut-to-Fit Universe of Wes Anderson

His cinematic worlds are shiny and perfect and witty and stylish. The symmetrical compositions and deep-cut soundtracks are unmistakable and that’s one of the many reasons his films appeal to many younger fans. Wes Anderson films are a right of passage, infecting many with a need to feel hip, similar to buying a retro record player or going to your first dive bar to slum it with the salt-of-the-earth locals. From Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums to The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou and Moonrise Kingdom, the auteur’s movies inspire legions with their quirky storylines, saturated colors and oddball cast of regular actors. Who else could make Bill Murray and Anjelica Huston favorites of a younger generation? The Anderson aesthetic is so embedded in our culture and yet we never get tired of seeing Margot Tenenbaum costumes and red tracksuits every Halloween.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886183e)Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate WinsletTitanic - 1997Director: James Cameron20th Century Fox/ParamountUSAScene StillDrama
33

Unsinkable ‘Titanic’ Love

When Robert Ballard discovered the Titanic wreckage in 1985, James Cameron decided he wanted to check out the ship himself. “I made Titanic because I wanted to dive to the shipwreck, not because I particularly wanted to make the movie,” he told Playboy. We’re glad he did: The 1997 blockbuster — starring Kate Winslet as Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson — has become one of the most-beloved and highest-grossing films of all time. Whether it’s couples recreating that iconic boat shot or belting Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” at karaoke, it continues to resonate in the culture. Most recently, it served as the theme to Adele’s 30th birthday party and was parodied in Charli XCX and Troy Sivan’s “1999” video. Much like Jack, we never let go.

Stevie Nicks, 1985
34

Stevie Nicks, Rock Goddess for a New Generation

Even if you didn’t grow up listening to Fleetwood Mac, you probably first heard the witchy vocals of Stevie Nicks when Jack Black put “Edge of Seventeen” on the jukebox for Joan Cusack in School of Rock. Alongside Patti Smith, Nicks has remained a relevant icon for young women everywhere. Whether it’s because of her dazzling shawls, intense diary keeping or her cameos in American Horror Story, we love our Gold Dust Woman.

Friends cast: Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani
35

‘Friends’ Make It All Seem Possible

“It’s not all laughing, happy, candy in the sky, drinking coffee at Central Perk all the time,” Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) tells his pals in the fifth season of Friends. But that’s exactly what it is: Six people sitting around a coffee shop — or Monica’s luxurious West Village apartment — experiencing the ups and downs of romance and careers in 1990s Manhattan. From Lisa Kudrow’s flaky folk singer singing about “Smelly Cat” to “The Rachel” haircut that Jennifer Aniston began to wear near the end of the first season, the show became a cultural phenomenon. Her hair would continue to grow and change throughout the series (seasons 3 and 6 are memorable) but nothing is as iconic as the layered shag that inspired millions of women to run to their local salon and request the same style.

Harry Potter
36

Harry Potter’s Magic Formula

From the moment he was left on the doorstep of Privet Drive, Harry Potter — the boy with a lightning-shaped scar — captured the hearts and minds of young readers everywhere (if you didn’t line up at the bookstore for each release or carry a wand in your pocket, shame on you). The magical saga — which turned 20 this year — has become a worldwide phenomenon and even inspired a genre of indie music. Now that it includes a movie franchise, a Broadway play and even an Orlando theme park — where you can sip butterbeer and forget that you’re a Muggle for a while — it’s nearly impossible to imagine a world without J.K. Rowling’s touch.

Sofia Coppala's The Virgin Suicides poster
37

Sofia Coppola’s Hyper-Feminine, Dream-Like Lens

When Director Sofia Coppola brought author Jeffery Eugenides Lisbon sisters to life in her 1999 debut Virgin Suicides, she was no longer Francis Ford Coppola’s granddaughter, she was his peer. In the eery, but dreamy, adaptation that follows the suicides of five sisters, she so perfectly captured the hell that is being a teenage girl and had Kirsten Dunst as her muse. What followed was a casting made in film heaven with Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation, and a beautiful punk-rock history lesson in Marie Antoinette — which also starred Dunst as the teen queen — that once again proved her mastery at capturing girlhood that annoyed her detractors and enamored her to her core demographic.

The Simple Life - 2003
38

Paris Hilton and ‘The Simple Life’

The year is 2003, the skirts are mini, the hair is stringy, and lip gloss and cellphones are always within arms reach. It was the year Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie ruled the world. The year that the Fox reality show The Simple Life sent the socialite duo into rural America to see how “the other half” lives debuted (“What is Walmart? Do they sell walls?” Hilton famously inquired.) America reveled at a chance to see their silver spoons traded in for plastic wear, and grew to love them as they fell for Midwestern boys and Sonic flipped burgers.

Alexis Christine Neiers stood motionlessly outside the courthouse as her attorneys address the media. Neiers, who is charged in a burglary at actor Orlando Blooms house, pleaded guilty Monday in Superior Court in Los Angeles on May 10, 2010. (Photo by Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
39

Alexis Neiers and the Bling Ring Thieves

Alexis Neiers’ phone call to Vanity Fair writer Nancy Jo Sales — which aired on her short-lived E! series Pretty Wild — was the the cry heard around the world in 2010. “4-inch little brown bebe shoes,” Neiers cried into her flip phone as she contested what Sales had reported that she’d paired her tweed skirt when she arrived at the courthouse. (“$29.99!” added her Juicy Couture tracksuited mother, Andrea Neiers.) Neiers was famously a member of the Bling Ring, a group of money-hungry California teenagers who were convicted of burglarizing the homes of the rich and famous, targeting everyone from Paris Hilton to Lindsay Lohan. Note: 2010 was a great year in mugshot photography, with Hilton, Lohan, and Neiers all posing for the camera. And the fact that Sofia Coppola later adapted it into a feature film starring Emma Watson was a perfect Venn diagram of millennial perfection.

The Hills - 2006
40

The Real Orange County

Welcome to the O.C. bitch! In 2003, the Cohen family took Ryan Atwood (Benjamin McKenzie), a troubled teen from the Chino, into their home and the wealthy community of Newport Beach. The series followed Ryan, the Cohen’s adorably geeky son, Seth (Adam Brody) and the binge drinking girl next door, Marissa (Mischa Barton) as they made their way through the dramas of being a teenager.

The O.C. was one of the first shows to incorporate heavy use of music supervision, featuring bands like Spoon, Death Cab for Cutie, Rilo Kiley and the Killers. In addition to introducing indie rock to their viewers, the show was also a breeding ground for major
young talent: Chris Pratt, Olivia Wilde and Shailene Woodley all had reoccurring roles. Three of the Pretty Little Liars (Lucy Hale, Amber Benson and Janel Parish) even made short appearances.

The O.C.’s first season received both positive reviews and ratings and knockoffs followed. MTV’s Laguna Beach was the reality televisions version. Similar to The O.C., It followed the lives of teenagers in a wealthy California coastal city. The show launched reality
careers for its two breakout stars, Lauren Conrad and Kristen Cavallari. Laguna Beach was such a hit for MTV gave star Conrad her own show in L.A. that followed her transition to college.

High school was over but the excitement never stopped on The Hills. Whether Lauren was choosing Jason over Paris or Spencer and Heidi were spreading rumors of her sex tape, the girl was always in tears. In the second half of the fifth season, Lauren made like Mary J. (no more drama) and opted not to return to The Hills. Naturally, MTV brought in their next best thing: Kirsten Cavalieri.

Kristen took over Lauren’s top billing on The Hills until MTV ended their run in 2010. Looking to capitalize on the lighting in the bottle it once had, the network announced a revival to The Hills in the summer of 2018. Both Conrad and Cavalieri have confirmed they will not star take part in the new series. But guess who is? None other than Mischa Barton as Marissa Cooper, bringing it all back to the beginning. Back to when the earth, the sun, the stars all aligned. — Alison Weinflash

Andre 3000 of Outkast performs "Hey Ya" at the VH1 Big In '03, airing November 30, 2003 (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for VH-1 Channel - New York)
41

OutKast’s ‘Hey Ya!’

The video for “Hey Ya!” was a perfect reflection of the song’s massive space in early millennium music. For the clip, André 3000 plays each member of a band in a recreation of the Beatles’ appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Instead, it’s an American band breaking through on British television and sending the crowd of girls into hysterics. But really, just shake. “Shake it! Shake it, like a Polaroid picture!”

Avril Lavigne in a Metalica T-Shirt
42

Hot Topic Rebels

So you decided to become a tweenage rebel. As any alternative kid knew in the late Nineties through the 2000s knows, the most rebellious thing you could do was buy yourself an identity completely based on the inside of a store at the mall. After all, how would anybody know you were a diehard fan of Marilyn Manson — or at least his two singles you downloaded illegally off LimeWire — if you didn’t own one of his T-shirts two sizes too big, much less the G-rated Vivienne Westwood bondage pants to go with it? Identifiable by their gratuitous piercings, Manic Panic hair dye and obscure band tees, Hot Topic employees played cultural oracles to nascent bad kids in the suburbs. Frequent buyers carried black and red stamp cards, for which ten coffin-shaped stamps would grant them a sweet discount. The store was later immortalized in a 2008 episode of South Park, in which the infamous Goth Kids set fire to the local Hot Topic. (“Burn down Hot Topic,” goes the Danzig-esque song playing in the background, “Don’t let ’em steal your soul away! Take control!”) Meanwhile the nostalgic metal tees and lite fetish wear have more recently gone the way of the mainstream, becoming sartorial essentials for Top 40 artists such as Lil Uzi Vert and Justin Bieber.

Amy Lee - EvanescenceEVANESCENCE PERFORMING ON THEIR 2004 TOUR, AMERICA - 2004
43

Evanescence Brings the Doom to Life

Love it or hate it, Evanescence’s 2003 hit “Bring Me to Life” is of the most popular songs in metal to have ever existed, period. Sure, the female members of bands such as Norway’s Theater of Tragedy and Italy’s Lacuna Coil had already been cranking out gothic metal for years before Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee entered the picture. Perhaps in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the United States needed to answer for its own Dark Ages with doom-laden music. Yet the band’s first and biggest hit was sadly the result of a misogynistic hostage situation, in which Wind-Up Records label head Ed Vetri refused to release Evanescence’s album, Fallen, unless their lead single featured a male rap-rock vocalist, who happened to be Paul McCoy of the Christian rock band 12 Stones. “The rap was a compromise in many ways,” Lee said. “I remember having many talks with the suits [about my femininity] being a negative thing.” Evanescence would not only earn multiple Grammy wins the following year for their multi-platinum hit, but they would make it safe for the feminine to flaunt their dark sides for years to come.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock (1934848f)Logan Lerman and Emma WatsonThe Perks Of Being A Wallflower - 2012
44

The Infinite ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’

Was it a battle cry of the introvert? Or just fodder for precocious high school freshman snowflakes? The story of Charlie, a quiet kid who attempts a social life after getting discharged from a mental health facility, the 1999 coming-of-age novel by Stephen Chbosky spoke to a generation of clinically depressed, if not simply shy teens, who preferred the company of their diaries to that of their peers. Few Perks readers could forget the mixtape central to the story, which introduced scores of bands like the Moody Blues, Procol Harum and the Smiths. The 2012 film starring Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller breathed new life into the story, with Paul Rudd even playing Charlie’s beloved young English teacher, Mr. Anderson. A fleeting, yet complex narrative on sexuality, masculinity and trauma, Perks‘ profundity culminates in Charlie’s closing lines as he drives off into the night with his best friends: “And in that moment, I swear, we were infinite.”

Emojis
45

The Language of Emojis

In 1999, Japanese designer Shigetaka Kurita created the first set of emojis — smiley pictographs that were used to convey messages without language — and they are now in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art. Since then, emojis have become popular across the world, and the number of available images continues to grow each year. Apple recently announced the introduction of over 70 new emojis including bald and curly haired Emojis, a bare foot and a problematic bagel. Some popular emojis have become famous in their own right: the Face With Tears of Joy was chosen as the Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year in 2015, while the meh face was the focus of The Emoji Movie, a critical flop that caused Jordan Peele to quit acting when he was offered the role of Poop (a role that was eventually filled by Patrick Stewart).

Freaks and Geeks - 1999
46

The Power of ‘Freaks and Geeks’

In the fall of 1999, Freaks and Geeks aired its first and only season on NBC. The teen angst dramedy was created by Paul Feig and executive produced by Judd Apatow, and it spawned the careers of actors James Franco, Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps and Rashida Jones. Despite being a critical darling, it tanked in the ratings and the network pulled the plug. After it was cancelled, Apatow remained loyal to his cohort of misfit actors, casting them in basically every film he’s been involved with, including Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Bridesmaids. “Everything I’ve done, in a way, is revenge for the people who cancelled Freaks and Geeks,” Apatow has stated, and we thank him for that.

HANNAH MONTANA, Miley Cyrus, 'Sweet Home Hannah Montana', (Season 4, aired July 11, 2010), 2006-. photo: Craig Sjodin / © Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection
47

Hannah Montana Begets Miley Cyrus

Long before albums Bangerz, Dead Petz and Younger Now, Miley Cyrus starred in the late 2000s television phenomenon, Hannah Montana. In addition to record-high ratings for the Disney Channel, the show launched Cyrus’ career with three Number One albums under Hannah’s name, an arena tour and a major motion picture, Hannah Montana: The Movie — all within five years. Hannah Montana may have taken the world by storm, but Cyrus shed that image when the show officially ended in 2011 — as well as that wig — and started singing about molly and sexual discovery.

Netflix Netflix customer Carleen Ho holds up DVD movies, "Talladega Nights" and "Pirates of the Caribbean' that she rented from Netflix, at her home in Palo Alto, Calif. Netflix said, that its Internet video service added 2 million U.S. subscribers during the final three months of the year to produce an unexpected profit for the company. Here's a breakdown of Netflix Inc.'s subscribers as of Dec. 31 and details on its forecastEarns Netflix, Palo Alto, USA
48

Netflix and Chill

Before streaming services existed, Netflix practically invented binge-watching with their mail-order DVDs. In the 2000s, three red envelopes in the mail meant a lazy weekend watching Battlestar Galactica on the couch. The only drawback, you’d occasionally have to wait for the next disc to arrive to continue the marathon. Dating rituals also changed: No more wandering the aisles of Blockbuster for hours together, arguing over what romcom or horror flick would get you in the mood. Instead, it was all about sequestering oneself with whatever arrived in the mail from your carefully (or not) curated list of titles. In a few years, everything would change again as Netflix’s streaming service started in the United States and would grow worldwide — along with a creepily precise algorithm that predicted things you wanted to watch based on what you’d already devoured. The company’s continued to evolve by creating their own original content as well as working with A-List talent like the Obamas, Martin Scorsese and Bruce Springsteen.  All available for the optimal chill.

Justin Timberlake, 2017
49

Justin Timberlake Is More Than ‘Justified’

After moving on from Justified and his ever-so-public relationship (and breakup) with Britney Spears that most of this era revolved around (remember the Britney look-alike from the “Cry Me a River” video?), Justin Timberlake decided it was time to bring “SexyBack.” The track, written and produced by Timberlake, Timbaland, and Danja, reached number one in the United States in September of 2006 — only about a year before Spears would release her infamous Blackout album, coincidentally also produced by Danja. “SexyBack” propelled Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds album to debut at Number One in the United States and eventually produce two more Top 10 hits from the album, solidifying Timberlake’s position in the top tier of pop music.

Occupy Wall Street, 2011
50

Occupy Wall Street Vs. the 1 Percent

Fox News Boomer types love to blame all of society’s ills on the Millennials, but this generational divide rhetoric has always obscured a power imbalance between the 1-percent and the 99-percent — phrases made popular by the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011. Following two wars paid by credit card debt and bailouts for the banks that crashed the economy, America’s high deficits were used an an excuse to push painful austerity cuts onto an already-struggling populace. Millennials took to the streets, quite literally, living in encampments around the country, in order to protest against the class war being waged downward against ordinary working folk. Complaints about Millennials ruining Western Civilization may provide a useful scapegoat for the real assholes that are wrecking the world, but the Occupiers’ compass needle has always aimed in the right direction.

In This Article: direct, MBMillennial100

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone