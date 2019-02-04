ASMR, Robots and Carrie Bradshaw: The Best and Worst Super Bowl LIII Spots
Looking for a silver lining after a snoozer of a Big Game experience
The Patriots trounced the Rams, Tom Brady extended his dominance and Adam Levine took off his shirt. Aside from the action in Atlanta, America was treated with enough Big Game ads to make viewers forget a game with a scarcity of touchdowns and a yawner of a halftime show. (She will be loved, we get it!) While you’re nursing your chicken wing hangover and trying to ignore all the Patriots fans with inflated egos today, soothe your post-Super Bowl soul with a look at the good, bad and ugly of Big Game commercials 2019. Adam, you can put your shirt back on now.