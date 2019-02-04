ASMR, Robots and Carrie Bradshaw: The Best and Worst Super Bowl LIII Spots

May I have your attention: We are good on commercials featuring robots. First there was Sprint, which featured some robots trying to come up with the idea of a good commercial, an idea equal parts ironic and meta. Then, while aforementioned Michelob had one of the best commercials of the game with their quiet salute to ASMR, they got sloppy with another weird spot that featured a bunch of robots who’ve successfully assimilated in society and also somehow get depressed. And if that weren’t enough, Turbotax (aside from being a company that reminds us that, barf, tax time is coming up) had an even more bizarre spot dubbed “RoboChild” which starred a depressed robot kid. This sad-robot phenomenon begs the question: Is there a Zoloft for robots?