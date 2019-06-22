The Rolling Stone Guide to Summer 2019

“I think of it as healing-energy work,” says Maggie Rogers. The singer is talking about her new role as a spreader of good vibes at festivals like Coachella and Life Is Beautiful, where she’s been drawing huge crowds, bringing her mix of Seventies singer-songwriter piano balladry, synthy electro-pop and witchy shawl-dancing that’s drawn comparisons to her hero Stevie Nicks.
While Rogers broke through as a viral internet sensation in 2016, playing one of her tracks for Pharrell during an NYU class, she proved she was a force on Saturday Night Live last year. Rogers showed off intensely powerful vocals and an easy command of the stage. “Can you die from getting goosebumps?” John Mayer asked on Instagram afterward, singling out “Fallingwater,” a soulful song that lately has become the centerpiece of Rogers’ live show. “I usually close the set with it,” she says. ”Looking into these seas of people all clapping together — it’s a superslow, epic moment that’s just…perfect.”
Rogers assembled her band only three years ago, and admits that graduating from clubs to huge stages has been an adjustment. “I find the road to be really overstimulating,” she says. “It’s hard to write a supervulnerable song and then get onstage in front of 4,000 people. I try to protect myself from emotional whiplash.” She gets comfortable by playing covers — lately, she’s been working Taylor Swift’s “Tim McGraw” (a song Rogers has known since sixth grade) and Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” into her act. “It’s a way to stay creative and engaged,” she says. “It allows myself and the band a personal release, a space to feel things.”
Over the next few months, Rogers’ schedule will take her to storied spots like the Newport Folk Festival and the Santa Barbara Bowl, but there’s one place she can’t stop thinking about: New York in October, where she’s sold out two nights at Radio City Music Hall. “It’s this very special full-circle moment, because my college graduation was there,” she says. The ceremony marked her first performance of “Alaska,” the song that delivered her big break. “To be able to return there is beyond my wildest dreams.” -Angie Martoccio