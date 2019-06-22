The Rolling Stone Guide to Summer 2019

In June, the U.S. national soccer team travels to France for the FIFA Women’s World Cup as defending champs and favorites to take home the prize for the fourth time. It won’t be a cakewalk: They’ll have to beat Chile and Sweden — who ousted the U.S. from the 2016 Olympics — to advance to the knockout stages. But veteran forward and captain Megan Rapinoe, who’ll be playing in her third Cup, says the squad of returning all-stars (Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Becky Sauerbrunn) and dynamic newcomers (keep an eye out for Crystal Dunn bombing up and down the left wing and Lindsey Horan anchoring the midfield) is ready for the challenge. “This team is so good and so much fun to work with,” Rapinoe says. “I have a big-sister mentality, but when we get on the field it’s like, ‘Let’s do this job and win this thing together.’ ”

They’re taking the same tack off the pitch, too. In March, after enduring years of wage inequality versus their male counterparts (who failed to even qualify for last year’s World Cup), the women’s national team sued U.S. Soccer over widespread gender discrimination in the sport. While pay is at the heart of the suit — it alleges male players earn more than double what women do over the same number of games — Rapinoe says the plaintiffs are pushing for change throughout the women’s game, including greater investment in youth programs and staff, promotion, branding and sponsorships. Teamwork and timing, she says, are essential to the fight. “We’re in this bigger movement,” says Rapinoe. “We just had a game in L.A. and there were actresses involved in Time’s Up who came in support. It’s all the same thing — maybe the jersey’s different, but we’re all actors on the same stage.” -Jon Blistein