This New Streamy Award Will Pick The Year’s Biggest Sound

There’s less than a week before the 2023 Streamy Awards, and creators’ biggest night is already shaping up to feature some of the biggest names on the internet.

The show — which takes place on Sunday, August 27 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET and will stream live on Streamy Awards social channels — will showcase and celebrate the long-time creators and newcomers dominating the internet in beauty, comedy, food, music, and gaming. In addition to nominations for creators like Hasan Abi, Dylan Mulvaney, Mr. Beast, Elyse Myers, Keith Lee, and Alix Earle, there will also be live appearances from presenters Chris Olsen, Anna Sitar, and Lizzy McAlpine and performances from Armani White and Icona Pop. The 2023 Streamys will also be the first show to include the Rolling Stone “Sound of the Year” award. (Dick Clark Productions, which owns the Streamys, is owned by Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation.)

Earlier this month, host MatPat told Rolling Stone that while social media can move fast, he wants the award show to be a time to reflect on current digital success — in an effort to preserve more of the internet’s history.

“Being able to take time and reflect on how far we’ve come, and the past 15 years of content, I think that’s really valuable for maintaining a sense of history and maintaining a sense of perspective,” MatPat said. “It is going to be a fun evening, as well as a great show that kind of looks forward to the next generation of where we’re headed.”

And one of the major aspects of digital culture is the music industry. Social media and music have long shared a dual impact on each other’s success, but in the past few years, the meteoric rise of apps like TikTok has also allowed for more organic growth for the music industry. Now, artists don’t have to sign to major labels or even release their full song to have surprise hits — with virality even going so far as the reportedly change the way record companies interact with their artists. The Rolling Stone “Sound of the Year” award recognizes the top songs and artists that have defined the internet this year. Here, the first-ever nominees.