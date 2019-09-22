 ‘Game of Thrones’ at Emmy Awards: Sci-Fi, Fantasy Genres – Rolling Stone
Sci-Fi & Fantasy at Emmy Awards: Who’s Won, Who’s Been Fracked

From ‘Buffy’ to ‘Battlestar,’ how science fiction, fantasy and other genre-fan favorites have fared

By

Reporter

Jenna Scherer

SciFi

Genre television has long been the unwanted bastard stepchild of the Primetime Emmy Awards. Not action, mystery or thriller, mind you. (There were a few years in the Eighties when the Outstanding Drama Series category was almost nothing but cop shows.) No, we’re talking about science fiction and fantasy, which conventional wisdom would have you believe are less-than-respectable genres in which aliens, vampires, robots and/or dragons supplant more “serious” issues that get explored in mainstream dramas.

But of course, any geek worth their weight in still-boxed action figures knows that that simply isn’t true anymore, and probably never was. From The Twilight Zone to Battlestar Galactica, TV creators have been using fantasy and speculative worlds as an arena to tackle big, meaty, human stories. Since HBO’s Game of Thrones came on the scene that changed — big time. In 2016, Game of Thrones became the most-awarded series in Emmy Awards history, with a total of 38 wins. To date, Game of Thrones has won 308 awards out of 628 nominations.

Tonight, it is nominated for 32 for its final season (the most for any one season of a TV show ever). It already won 10 Emmys during the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend. And if Game of Thrones wins three Emmys on September 22nd, it will break the record for most trophies won by a single season. But who currently holds that record? Game of Thrones, which won 12 awards in 2015.

Here’s a look at where sci-fi and fantasy shows have stood in Emmy voters’ eyes in ceremonies past, from the loved to the snubbed.

ph

‘The Twilight Zone’

Rod Serling's 1959 serial was the granddaddy of American sci-fi television, its otherworldly moral fables holding a freaky mirror up to Cold War-era anxieties and paranoia. It was nominated three years running for Serling's incisive writing, winning in both 1960 and 1961.

ph

‘Star Trek’

It's not shocking to discover that no, William Shatner never got any acting accolades for his infamously wooden performance in the captain's chair of the Enterprise. The recently departed Leonard Nimoy did, though, netting three consecutive nominations for his turn as Spock. (Given that his performance as the First Officer is so across-the-board iconic, this fact is highly logical.) Gene Roddenberry's groundbreaking series was also nominated for Best Drama in 1967 and 1968 — the only entry in the Star Trek franchise to ever be up for the title.

ph

‘Quantum Leap’

Oh, boy. Cloyingly earnest as only early Nineties TV could be, Donald P. Bellisario's time-travel series hasn't exactly aged gracefully. But Emmy voters of the time ate it up, with four acting nominations apiece for body-leaping Scott Bakula and cigar-chomping Dean Stockwell between 1990 and 1993. It was even up for Best Drama for three years running.

ph

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

A genuine RSC-bred Shakespearean actor in charge of the bridge, and still this beloved sci-fi series netted nary a single acting nomination in its seven seasons on the air. Seriously, have the Emmy folks ever seen Patrick Stewart in action?! The Next Generation has only a solitary primetime nod — a nomination for Outstanding Dramatic Series in 1994, as the show was finishing up its run.

ph

‘The X-Files’

Chris Carter's supernatural FBI thriller was the Primetime Emmys' first true genre darling, scoring 16 nominations between 1995 and 1999 in acting, directing, writing and Best Drama. Still, the agents only won twice: a writing accolade for the dark "Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose," and a lead actress statuette for Gillian Anderson in 1997 (her only Emmy win to date).

ph

‘3rd Rock From the Sun’

Modern sci-fi sitcoms are few and far between, which may explain the love for Bonnie and Terry Turner's quirky aliens-out-of-water show. (The other biggie: Mork & Mindy, which got two nominations in 1979.) That, or it could just be that 3rd Rock had a fantastic cast: John Lithgow and Kristen Johnston scored three Lead Actor and two Supporting Actress wins, respectively; the show was also up twice for Best Comedy and twice for directing.

ph

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Considering that it's become one of the most influential shows of the past 20 years, it's criminal that Buffy only had one solitary Primetime Emmy notice: a writing nomination for showrunner Joss Whedon in 2000. And given the impact that the future Avengers kingpin's snappy, witty style would have on TV writing, it's ironic that the nominated script ("Hush") contained almost no dialogue. (Whedon fans, don't even ask about his amazing, short-lived sci-fi Western show Firefly; it didn't even register as a blip on the Emmys' radar.)

ph

‘Alias’

A few years before Lost entered the scene, the Emmys were already enamored of J.J. Abrams thanks to this sci-fi–inflected spy thriller. Future movie star Jennifer Garner and her many wigs were nominated for Lead Actress four years running, and acting vet Victor Garber three times for Supporting Actor. Alias also got Supporting Actress and writing nods, but no wins. But it was really all just a cliffhanger for Abrams' next big thing.

ph

‘Lost’

Genre television gained sudden, massive visibility when everyone in America got hooked on Abrams and company's trippy castaway thriller, set on an island where anything from time travel to morality-judging smoke monsters could and would happen. Lost is the first and (to date) only sci-fi or fantasy show to ever win for outstanding drama series — in its first season, no less. In addition to more than 20 nominations between 2005 and 2010, Lost also nabbed supporting actor awards for Terry O'Quinn and Michael Emerson, plus a directing accolade for its memorable two-parter pilot.

ph

‘Battlestar Galactica’

Ronald D. Moore's post-apocalyptic space drama tackled heavy political issues every bit as seriously as The West Wing and impossible moral quandaries more brazenly than ER (to name just a few Emmy voter faves), but failed to get the awards recognition it richly deserved. Battlestar bristled with stunning writing and direction, plus gut-wrenching performances to boot from heavyweights like Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell; but probably because its main characters were robots and fighter pilots, it only netted a small handful of writing and directing nods between 2007 and 2009.

ph

‘The Walking Dead’

Straight-up horror has usually fared even worse than fantasy and sci-fi (though American Horror Story has done nicely with acting nominations over the last few years), and if you're hunting for proof that the Emmys are out of step with TV viewers, look no further than Frank Darabont's zombie megahit. Based on Robert Kirkman's comic-book series, AMC's show is the highest rated cable series of all time, consistently breaking records and earning raves from fans and critics alike for its movie-level production values. In spite of all of this, The Walking Dead has earned exactly — wait for it — zero Primetime nominations in its five seasons so far. Let's be real now, Emmys: Clearly this is more than just a pretty (rotting, groaning) face.

ph

‘Game of Thrones’

Which brings us to genre TV's great white hope, the Breaker of Chains, the Sword in the Darkness, Azor Ahai reborn (okay, okay, we'll stop mixing our mythos). David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's HBO fantasy juggernaut virtually dominated the 2015 nominations, though Game of Thrones has garnered loads of nods in past years, for best drama series, writing, directing and acting. But the only win so far has been a supporting actor trophy for Peter Dinklage in 2011. Still, the show trounced the competition in the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this week, and is nominated in five primetime categories including Best Drama. Could this be the year it takes the Iron Throne?

ph

‘Orphan Black’

If ever there were a dark horse nominee that deserved the ascension, it's the almost supernaturally talented Tatiana Maslany. BBC America's punk-tinged feminist sci-fi thriller is the kind of show that usually flies under Emmy voters' radar. But it was hard to ignore the groundswell of support from critics and fans for Maslany, who has earned a 2015 Lead Actress nod for playing pretty much all of the main characters (plus a few supporting roles and antagonists, and also a scorpion?). The Emmys gave a statuette to Toni Collette for her shape-shifting performance in United States of Tara in 2009; here's hoping the voters can still recognize virtuosity when they see it.

