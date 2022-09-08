fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Gone But Not Forgotten

Queen Elizabeth II’s Greatest Hits

18 times the late Queen was portrayed in pop culture by actors — or by her royal self
By
Elisabeth Garber-Paul, Angie Martoccio, Andrea Marks, Miles Klee, CT Jones, EJ Dickson
Photo composite by Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone. Photographs in composite by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images; Everett Collection, 6; Netflix; Adobe Stock

You don’t serve as head of state for almost three-quarters of a century without getting lampooned now and then. As a cultural constant, Queen Elizabeth II inspired everything from affectionate caricature to sneering punk anthems. She also excelled at playing herself alongside fellow British figures like Paddington Bear and James Bond. Here, 18 times the monarch’s outsized influence helped shape pop culture.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Is 'The Rings of Power' Getting Review Bombed? Amazon Suspends Ratings

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League

Kurdistan's Barzani Family Seeks $30 Million for Bowling Alley-Equipped Beverly Hills Mansion

New York Officials Seized Antiquities Worth $11 M. from the Met

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad