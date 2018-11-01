Hot List 2018

In 2018, stoner culture is huge, glamour feels dull, and it seems everyone just wants to be comfortable. The result? Stars looking like grimy skater dropouts. “It’s like a pared-down version of normcore,” says Kat Typaldos, a New York stylist who’s worked with Future and Sky Ferreira. “It does reflect a bigger picture — they’re rejecting formality. I can’t imagine this lasting longer than a year.” Here are four celebs who’ve given their own spins on Dirtbag Chic. —Jerry Portwood
Jonah Hill
The actor and Mid90s director often rocked tie-dyed shirts this summer. “We associate tie-dye with Deadheads and Phish fans,” says Typaldos. “But you put a weird chunky sneaker, and it doesn’t confine you to a certain movement. Maybe it’s the Internet — subcultures are being brought to the forefront.”
Pete Davidson
The SNL star proves an iconic skater tee always works when worn with confidence. “I don’t even see it as being sleazy,” Typaldos says. “I think it’s a sexiness, an ‘I don’t give a fuck-ness.’ Trends are an acceptance and a rejection of what people think is cool. And this feels like the Nineties are still going strong. It’s going back to a level of irony.”
Cara Delevingne
Off the runway, the queer icon challenges traditionally feminine fashion. “Cara started her career as a model, and she took on di-verse aesthetic personas,” Typaldos points out. “It’s interesting how she’s translated her ‘off-duty’ look. We are in an anarchistic place creatively, but things are curated even within this structure.”
Justin Bieber
He’s shed his pretty-boy days with items like slouchy sweats and roached-out sneakers. Says Typaldos, “Even if it looks like anti-fashion, it’s still fashion. It reminds me of Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”