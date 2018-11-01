Hot List 2018

When Ed Sheeran was recording “How Would You Feel (Paean),” a ballad on his multiplatinum 2017 album, ÷, he knew something was missing. “I did a really terrible guitar solo, and I was like, ‘I bet John Mayer could do this better,’ ” Sheeran said. “So I e-mailed him, and he did it a lot better.”

Mayer has become a mentor and key influence on a new generation of pop crooners in recent years, including Shawn Mendes (who asked Mayer to produce and play on his song “Like to Be You” and calls him “the best guitar player in the world” and “the god of music”) and English newcomer James Bay, both of whom are clearly influenced by Mayer’s bluesy guitar playing, sensitive singer-songwriter balladry and pop savvy.

This sort of comeback didn’t seem likely a decade ago. Back then, Mayer’s hits had dried up and he’d torpedoed his career with a series of offensive interviews. (Plus, he couldn’t tour because of vocal-cord issues.) He responded by recording several contrite, soul-searching albums, and in 2015, he stepped into Jerry Garcia’s shoes in Dead and Company, winning over skeptical Deadheads. Younger acts, meanwhile, had slowly begun embracing his influence around the time he played on Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange in 2012 — but the real turning point has come in the past year, as Sheeran, Mendes and other Top 40 stars have championed him. “I didn’t see it coming,” Mayer recently told Rolling Stone. “I looked up to Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan. So there’s a contract to make the new guys feel accepted.” —Patrick Doyle