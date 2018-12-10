The Future of Entertainment

From year to year, AV nerds flip over the newest TVs and speaker systems on the market. But often, to the average person, whatever improvements they offer in picture and sound are so subtle as to seem almost undetectable. Now, two new products are arriving to change all that.

Immersive Sound

The cineplex might not beat your living-room sofa for comfort, but it likely does for sound. Not anymore, thanks to speakers that use the same 3D sound format, called Dolby Atmos, that many theaters do. Unlike previous surround sound, Atmos employs a height element: Its speakers fire up toward the ceiling, enabling “object-based” sound — meaning a plane moving onscreen will sound like it’s flying right over your head. While Atmos-enabled home equipment has been around since 2014, uptake has been slow due to cost and a limited catalog of movies and shows tracked with the tech. But the market has finally caught up. Atmos-enabled home-theater-in-a-box speaker units priced at less than $500 just hit the market; Apple’s 4K TV supports Atmos; and Amazon Prime Video has begun streaming content in a 3D sound format, joining rivals such as Netflix.

Sharpest-Ever Picture

While many of us are just upgrading to 4K LCD TVs, Samsung is already developing a set that far surpasses anything currently available in stores — and may even shift what we think a TV should look like. “The Wall,” a behemoth television that’s 12 feet across and just a few inches thick, is powered by micro-LED panels, which put out a picture both brighter and blacker than competing technologies. And since it’s essentially made from small panels stitched together, a micro-LED display like the Wall could one day be built modularly to nearly any size or shape a buyer wants. Commercial units are available for preorder now; a consumer version six feet wide and just over an inch deep is rumored to arrive in 2019. — Jesse Will