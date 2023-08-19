The Big List of Elon Musk’s Hyperbole, Evasions, and Outright Lies

This isn’t so much a lie, really, as a refusal to accept the limits of current technology. Tesla is a cutting-edge brand, manufacturing cars that are not only powered by electricity but outfitted with an entire suite of futuristic features. Yet there’s one technological milestone, continually touted by Musk as an inevitable achievement, that the company can’t crack: safe and reliable Autopilot. It’s no small problem, either. Musk said last year that Tesla is “worth basically zero” if it can’t deliver the autonomous driving system he has promised for a decade.

As long ago as 2015, when Autopilot was rolled out, the CEO was saying Model S drivers would soon enjoy the luxury of having their car navigate streets and freeways for them. The next year, Tesla offered a video preview of a fully self-driving vehicle in action — footage that was faked, according to testimony from a senior engineer this past January in a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla over an Autopilot-involved crash. Musk has continued to claim, year after year, that a few months hence, Teslas will be able to drive across the U.S. without input from a human. We’ve yet to see it, and some shareholders have had enough. This year, an investor group sued Tesla and Musk, contending that he and other executives “significantly overstated the efficacy, viability, and safety of the Company’s Autopilot and [Full Self-Driving] technologies,” just days after more than 300,000 Teslas were recalled due to unsafe FSD behavior. (Musk has not publicly commented on the ongoing legal action.)

You don’t have to take the shareholders’ word for it, however: Tesla’s own employees have said that Musk exaggerates Tesla’s autonomous functionality. The company’s director of autopilot software informed the California Department of Motor Vehicles in a March 2021 memo that Musk’s estimate that the “car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human” by the end of that year did “not match engineering reality.” Other communications between Tesla representatives and DMV officials have indicated a similar disconnect between Musk’s patter (he said in June that Tesla is “very close to achieving full self-driving without human supervision,” once again predicting fully driverless cars “later this year”) and actual progress on that front. Meanwhile, the Autopilot system has been involved in hundreds of crashes that have resulted in serious injuries and 17 deaths.