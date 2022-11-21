All the Celebrities Who’ve Quit Twitter Because of Elon Musk

From Trent Reznor and Whoopi Goldberg to Gigi Hadid and Jack White, stars are saying bye to the app

The arrival of Elon Musk to Twitter has meant full chaos. From (failed) paid Twitter verification to the reinstatement of accounts run by bigots to the layoffs of hundreds, Musk’s drastic changes to the platform have caused several celebrities to say goodbye to the platform.

Musk initially revealed that he would change its verification policy and allow for all users (for a price) to add a blue checkmark, which was previously reserved for celebrities, journalists and notable figures, to their accounts. He later put those plans on pause.

Then came the layoffs. On Nov. 4, he started to layoff a large portion of Twitter’s workforce, with New York Times saying that half of the app’s employees had been fired. A large number of the app’s employees that stuck around announced they were resigning.

And then he let Donald Trump and other bigots (including Marjorie Taylor Greene) back on the app. The new Twitter owner made the decision after conducting a poll asking Twitter users to vote “yes” or “no” about whether Trump should be allowed back on the site. In the poll, 52 percent voted in the affirmative.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted. He used the Latin phrase, which translates to: “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

The decision seemed to be off-the-cuff, given he had previously said that no major content decisions would be made prior to the convening of a “content moderation council,” as TechCrunch notes, which does not appear to be functioning yet.

Here’s a growing list of celebrities who’ve decided to no longer use Twitter… all because of Musk.