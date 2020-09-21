12 Electric Cars to Look Forward to in 2021

Gas may be cheap and the future may be uncertain, but automakers around the world have followed Tesla’s lead and pushed forward in a rush to produce electric vehicles in a big way. While we’ve seen EVs arrive from manufacturers like GM and Nissan in fits and starts over the years, 2021 will see scores of new entrants from the big brands. Small upstarts, too, will join the fray, like domestic manufacturer Rivian, plus at least one surprising name from the past: Hummer. If the former symbol of gas-guzzling excess can go electric, a revolution is definitely around the corner.