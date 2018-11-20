Cultural Must-Sees in D.C. Worth Building a Romantic Winter Weekend Around

Every year, in the late summer haze of Nevada’s barren Black Rock Desert, thousands converge in the heavy heat for the Burning Man festival. More than 2,600 miles away, the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum is celebrating the art installations constructed in the desert at No Spectators: Art of Burning Man through January 21.

And just like the 32-year-old festival’s rallying cry, the “no spectators” approach encourages visitors to interact with the displays, including David Best’s Temple, FoldHaus Art Collective’s Shrumen Lumen and Candy Chang’s Before I Die. “The work is fully out in the open, inviting the audience to reach out and touch and get involved,” says Nora Atkinson, the museum’s Lloyd Herman Curator of Craft.

“Burning Man is about mischief and playfulness — and that comes through in the art,” Atkinson adds. “So whether couples get lost together under giant magic mushrooms or lay down next to each other to stare dreamily up at Christopher Schardt’s mesmerizing light display, it offers space to dream and act like children.”

Among the many reasons to check out the exhibit is that it continues outside of the gallery walls, with six installations peppered throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood through December 30 as part of No Spectators: Beyond the Renwick.

