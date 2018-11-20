Cultural Must-Sees in D.C. Worth Building a Romantic Winter Weekend Around
The nation’s capital is teeming with ways to reconnect with art, music — and each other.
While the national monuments and the city’s history have beckoned visitors to Washington, D.C. for decades, the District’s cultural scene has been flourishing. Two years ago, visitors lined up as early as 3 a.m. to get into the new National Museum of African American History and Culture and tickets remain a hot commodity. Last year, lines stretched around the National Mall for Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors at the Hirshhorn Museum. And this year, the unveiling of the Obama Portraits has already brought record volumes to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.
So it’s safe to say that the city has now officially established itself as a cultural hub. To welcome out-of-towners visiting for a culture fix, DC’s hotels have been offering up tantalizing packages and amenities, and new neighborhoods have emerged as go-to hot spots (The Wharf, Navy Yard, and NoMa), making DC an excellent last-minute getaway to enjoy art, music, theater and much more with your other half. While every night has potential to be a perfect date night in the nation’s capital, these six cultural pop-ups — each in town for only a limited time — are worth building a romantic weekend trip around.