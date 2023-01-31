fbpixel
Inside the Art of ‘Breaking’ Video Games

By exploiting quirks and glitches, some highly advanced players have finished the biggest games in record time
Images in composite courtesy of the players

How fast can a game be beaten — and how many tricks can a player use as they do it? With “game breaking,” users look for loopholes in a game’s design and use them to get past difficult enemies. Different players have different approaches: Speedrunners, for example, find the fastest way to finish, while “map clippers” twist “mechanics” — the rules by which the digital universe is bound — to see what they can get away with before it becomes a problem for developers, or crashes the game completely. Here, five prominent game breakers explain what they do — and how they get away with it.

This story is part of Gaming Levels Upa special section that celebrates the proliferation of video games throughout our entire culture. A version also appears in the Jan. 2023 issue of the magazine.

