 Best Super Bowl 2021 Commercials: Biggest Brands and Celebrity Cameos - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Her 2021
Home Culture Culture Lists

Cardi B, Dolly Parton, Michael B. Jordan Top List of Best Cameos in Super Bowl LV Commercials

This year’s crop of ad spots aim to serve as a sweet release from our twisted reality

By

Reporter

Rob LeDonne's Most Recent Stories

View All

Youtube

In an era unlike any other, America is about to be treated to a Super Bowl like no other…. and not only because Tom Brady will be on the field sans Patriots jersey. As Brady’s Buccaneers face off against those Kansas City Chiefs during an annual extravaganza improbably held during this worldwide pandemic of ours, we all know that the most enthralling aspect of the Big Game won’t be the actual game itself, but what TV viewers will feast their eyes on in between: the commercials!

Related: How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 Online Free

The differences between this and last year are abundant. Heavy on the laughs and escapism (because who needs melancholy considering the times we live in?) and missing some major advertisers (PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Avocados from Mexico are all on the bench this year), 2021’s crop of spots aim to serve as a sweet release from our twisted reality.

Ahead of Super Sunday, here are some of the most notable commercials to look out for. Watch ‘em now, so as they air you can smugly say to your Super Bowl party (AKA the members of your household and/or your pets and plants): “Oh yeah, I’ve already read about this on Rolling Stone.

In This Article: Football, NFL, sports, Super Bowl

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.