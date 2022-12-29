23 Moments That Made Us Smile in 2022

It’s rough to cover the news these days. Each time Slack dings with another assignment, there’s a good chance that it could be a mass shooting, a devastating ruling, a loss of rights and dignity. But there are fleeting moments of joy in the newsroom that give us a brief respite from the daily calamity to which we’ve all become so numb. Here, a few of the hilarious memes, viral moments, and groundbreaking events that brought us a smile this year.