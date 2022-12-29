23 Moments That Made Us Smile in 2022
From Rihanna's baby announcement to Wednesday Addams' goth dance, our favorite bright spots from another rough year
It’s rough to cover the news these days. Each time Slack dings with another assignment, there’s a good chance that it could be a mass shooting, a devastating ruling, a loss of rights and dignity. But there are fleeting moments of joy in the newsroom that give us a brief respite from the daily calamity to which we’ve all become so numb. Here, a few of the hilarious memes, viral moments, and groundbreaking events that brought us a smile this year.