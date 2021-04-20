High Goods: Celebrities in the Weed Business

Cannabis legalization is rippling across the country — just in the last month, New York, Virginia, and New Mexico all passed marijuana reform bills. A total of 17 states (plus D.C.) have legalized cannabis for adult use. As marijuana goes mainstream, plenty of famous folks are getting into the cannabis business. Athletes, actors, rappers and rockers are openly embracing getting high, whether it’s as an alternative to opioids, or just because they really love weed. Here are 21 notable names behind cannabis ventures of all kinds.