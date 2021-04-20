 Best Cannabis Brands By Celebrities: Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Seth Rogen - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Igloo Launches The Beatles Yellow Submarine-Inspired Collection of Coolers
Home Culture Culture Lists

High Goods: Celebrities in the Weed Business

The cannabis industry is attracting all sorts of investors — including a growing number of actors, musicians, and sports stars

By

Mary Jane Gibson's Most Recent Stories

View All
celebrity weed

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP; Quasar/STAR MAX/IPx/AP; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Charles Sykes/Invision/AP; Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP

Cannabis legalization is rippling across the country — just in the last month, New York, Virginia, and New Mexico all passed marijuana reform bills. A total of 17 states (plus D.C.) have legalized cannabis for adult use. As marijuana goes mainstream, plenty of famous folks are getting into the cannabis business. Athletes, actors, rappers and rockers are openly embracing getting high, whether it’s as an alternative to opioids, or just because they really love weed. Here are 21 notable names behind cannabis ventures of all kinds.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.