9 Magical Moments Worth Taking a Weekend Trip to Vegas

You know how some people can see their favorite band hundreds of times, because the show is never the same? From the set list to the improvised guitar riffs, each one is individual, surprising and unforgettable. That’s exactly how it is for me and Vegas.

I’ve updated 13 guidebooks about Vegas, and cover the city constantly, so I’m in town up to eight times a year. And every time, I have an experience that beats my wildest expectations in a uniquely different way, and one that couldn’t have happened in any other city in our fine nation. Each visit feels like falling in love all over again. Here, in no particular order, are a few of my faves.