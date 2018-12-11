15 Notable People Who Did Good for Others in 2018

The Panic! at the Disco frontman, who came out as pansexual this year, pledged a $1 million gift through his Highest Hopes Foundation to GLSEN to provide resources, training and support to LGBTQ students in need. GLSEN’s mission is to create an inclusive and safe schools and educational environments for LGBTQ youth. “For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community,” Urie said in a statement. “I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society. Launching the Highest Hopes Foundation with GLSEN as our first cause feels natural to the DNA of P!ATD, I am beyond excited to see what we can do together. Some of the most inspiring leaders out there right now have come from GSAs. Working firsthand with GLSEN, student leaders everywhere, and all my fans, I want to make sure that every one of our future leaders out there has the support they need to form their own GSA and begin their work to make a better world.” In addition to GLSEN, Urie also pledged to fund building of a Notes for Notes recording studio at Boys & Girls Club in his hometown of Las Vegas. “It’s so important to have those people around you, whether they’re teachers or family or friends,” Urie said. “Everybody needs somebody to show them that the things that you’re passionate about, the things you really love to do, can create who you are.”