Watch Rolling Stone Contributor Jesse Will Dive Deep into the Future of Music and Car Technology

Rolling Stone contributor Jesse Will sat down with EE Times Host David Finch at the nation’s largest electronics convention to take a look at all the new ways that technology will touch consumers in the worlds of auto and live music.

Jesse discusses various topics – from cars transitioning into roaming home theaters and passengers’ moods setting car stereo soundtracks, to live hologram-based concerts and increased security technology at live shows.

Jesse analyzes the implications these recent innovations will, and currently do, have on business and our culture. “People are kind of considering the ethics of re-animating an artist who passed away pretty recently and didn’t necessarily give permission for her [their] likeness to be used in this way,” he says regarding hologram performances.

For more on how emerging technology is shaping the worlds of auto and live music in 2019 and beyond, watch the live interviews above.