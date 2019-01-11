×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next L.A. Punks Cherry Glazerr Find Power in Vulnerability Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture Features

Watch Rolling Stone Contributor Jesse Will Dive Deep into the Future of Music and Car Technology

Jesse talks live music holograms, reimagining the passenger auto experience and more in EE Times interview.

By

Hannah Lezak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rolling Stone contributor Jesse Will sat down with EE Times Host David Finch at the nation’s largest electronics convention to take a look at all the new ways that technology will touch consumers in the worlds of auto and live music.

Jesse discusses various topics – from cars transitioning into roaming home theaters and passengers’ moods setting car stereo soundtracks, to live hologram-based concerts and increased security technology at live shows.

Jesse analyzes the implications these recent innovations will, and currently do, have on business and our culture. “People are kind of considering the ethics of re-animating an artist who passed away pretty recently and didn’t necessarily give permission for her [their] likeness to be used in this way,” he says regarding hologram performances.

For more on how emerging technology is shaping the worlds of auto and live music in 2019 and beyond, watch the live interviews above.

In This Article: ArrowCES, direct

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad