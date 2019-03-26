Visit Seattle Is Searching for the Next Big Filmmaker

In partnership with Film Independent, the nonprofit organization that champions creative independence and visual storytelling and supports a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision, Visit Seattle is continuing to forge new ground by sharing the deep and textured story of Seattle through filmmaking. For one promising young director, they’re giving not only the opportunity, but the funds, to create a film inspired by the city – and debut that film at an exclusive Seattle Story Award screening event in September, in partnership with Rolling Stone.

The Seattle Story Award first launched at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, with winner Matty Brown, a self-proclaimed visual storyteller and adventurer, and his film Dreamcatcher. Following the success of the initial award, a second award was brought to the LA Film Festival, where Claire Buss was chosen as the winner with her quirky film, I’m Sorry Happy Birthday.

Last Thursday evening, Visit Seattle officially announced the third 2019 Seattle Story Award, in partnership with Film Independent, at a special event during Rolling Stone Live: Austin during SXSW. The big announcement preceded a screening of their new series, Music Genesis, which celebrates the musical legacy of Seattle, along with a Q&A with the director of the film and live performance by Seattle-based artist, Valley Maker.

“We believe visitors tell our story better than we can, and those stories resonate better than an ad ever could,” said Ali Daniels, Visit Seattle’s Chief Marketing Officer. It’s been so rewarding putting our brand, our city, in the hands of beautiful storytellers – the results have been better than we could have ever imagined.”

The third Seattle Story Award criteria remains the same: demonstrate a filmmaking career that showcases innovation, diversity and a unique vision with a history of transforming perspectives through rich stories; just like Seattle does for those who spend time there.

“We’ve put together an incredible selection committee of members from the independent film community and are honored to showcase the enormous talent from the region,” said Setu Raval, Senior Manager of Grants and Awards at Film Independent.

For more information on how to nominate a candidate, contact Setu Raval, Senior Manager, Grants and Awards, Film Independent (sraval@filmindependent.org)