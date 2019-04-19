14 Fun Ways to Celebrate 4/20

From festivals to forums, April 20th has become the international day of appreciation for cannabis — and for stoners of all stripes take time to celebrate the plant we couldn’t live without. Here’s a few fun ways you can celebrate the holiday, no matter where you are.

1. Get lost in TheWeedTube, a video site made for people who got kicked off YouTube because cannabis is still a violation of their terms of service.

2. Watch Grass is Greener, an incredible new documentary on Netflix wherein Fab 5 Freddy presents the history of cannabis in the black music scene, and how pot’s criminalization was (and still is) a direct attack on African Americans and other minority communities.

3. Read our history of 4/20 and find out where the stoner’s secret code really comes from.

4. Learn your pot manners with High Etiquette, the Emily Post Institute’s new guide to getting high.

5. Nerd out on modern pot science with Joe Dolce’s deep-dive podcast, Brave New Weed.

6. Find out why, even though legalization is sweeping the nation, it hasn’t meant the end of a booming illicit market.

7. Peruse this fun gift guide for ideas about new ways to partake.

8. Create some edible masterpieces, using Bong Appétit’s Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed.

9. Or, just get stoned and watch Guy’s Grocery Games — it’s impossible that Fiery’s cook-off show wasn’t created with stoners in mind.

10. With the holiday falling on a weekend this year, there’s plenty to do. Check out one of these 4/20 festivals to get off the couch and be social.

11. Get 4/20 frisky with cannabis-infused sex products — or maybe just a joint, which could still get things going.

12. Support the underground press with a subscription to Dope Girls, a zine committed to bringing female and gender non-binary voices to cannabis culture

13. Find out what’s going on with the country’s biggest dispensary chain in our new feature about MedMen.

14. Educate yourself about the push for equity in the cannabis industry. Marijuana criminalization has long disproportionately affected people of color, and now they’re largely being shut out of the new market. Learn why legalization is more than just a campaign to get stoned — it’s a a step toward bringing justice to communities that have been devastated by the War on Drugs. And equity needs to be the future of the movement.