Sex and the Stoner

As the cannabis market explodes, so has the market for pot products made for those who want to both get high and get off. This could be especially good for women, who on average climax during sex less often than men. Now, some experts believe the growing acceptance of pot could help change what has been dubbed “the orgasm gap.” “Our endocannabinoid system controls moods and cycles,” says Gabrielle Noel, a sex and cannabis writer. “So women in particular stand to benefit.”

Massage oils and lubes containing THC and CBD basically do for the clitoris what Viagra does for penises. “It can support the arousal process by relaxing blood vessels,” says Kiana Reeves, director of community education for Foria, a company that makes weed-infused sex products. “This blood flow can enhance sensation, natural lubrication and access to orgasm.” Adds Noel, “It also makes anal way easier.”

Anna Lee, co-founder of sex-tech company Lioness, tried out Foria’s weed lube along with her company’s “smart” vibrator, a toy that records biofeedback such as muscle contractions. She found that with the THC-infused product, her orgasms lasted three minutes — nine times longer than average when she masturbates. “There was a deepening in sensations that made my body feel in a trance,” says Lee. “I was more sensitive to every movement, which made the orgasm explosive.”

Generally, a topical lube doesn’t get you high, but researchers are looking for ways to make sex more psychotropic, incorporating traditional aphrodisiacs (think Amazonian plants) with THC. Vape company Dosist’s line of experience-targeted pens includes “Passion” and “Arouse.” Edibles maker 1906 offers High Love chocolates. And the weed-extraction company White Fox just launched a line of vape pens specifically made to turn people on. “I focused on cannabis alchemy with other herbs to enhance one’s sexual side,” says co-founder Scarlet Ravin. “Being lifted in a sexual state is ­super-transcendent.”

Of course, that’s the reason weed and sex have always gone together: Relaxing and letting go can put people in the mood. “Smoking can get you in a more tranquil state,” says Noel. “It helps me to feel more intimate.” Cannabis can focus awareness, increase fascination with sensual touch, and give the familiar a rush of novelty. “You can use cannabis to relax so you can be in the moment and [get] out of your head,” says Reeves. Essentially, it can accentuate latent desires that were already there — waiting to be sparked.