The 2018 Cannabis Gift Guide

This year has been great for weed. Canada legalized, and Mexico’s Supreme Court overturned the ban against it. Here in the U.S., Michigan said yes to recreational pot, Massachusetts started to open dispensaries and California’s booming market continued to grow. CBD became the hot new trend in health and wellness, and making sure the cannabis market will open to everyone — no matter your gender or race — took on a new importance across the country.

So it’s no surprise that the consumer market has kept up, offering more and more products to discerning marijuana lovers. As the market has grown, so has the customer base — sorry, those black-light bongs and Reggae-themed ashtrays just aren’t going to do the trick anymore. Now people have moved past indica and sativa, long the only two varietals mentioned in weed-strain marketing, to cannabanoids like THC and CBD and even terpenes, organic compounds found in pot that change they way a high will feel.

It’s become our annual tradition at Rolling Stone to test out everything we can, and offer some of our favorites — whether it’s a gift for a beloved stoner, or just something to help you get through your own family’s holiday. Here are our favorites.