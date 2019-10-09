Porsche and Rolling Stone Announce ‘The 911 Experience: A Timeless House Party’

On Wednesday, October 16, Rolling Stone is hosting a classic house party with a twist, in collaboration with Porsche. Taking place at New York City’s ever-iconic Terminal 5, The 911 Experience: A Timeless House Party will feature a special performance by Atlas Genius in celebration of the eighth generation of the Porsche 911.

This immersive experience will take guests back in time, complete with iconic design, historic Porsche sports cars, nostalgic music, memorabilia, throwback games, era-inspired bites and more.

For more than 50 years, the Porsche 911 has remained true to its roots while improving upon its performance and day-to-day usability with each new model. This fall, the eighth generation of the 911 arrived in U.S. dealerships. The vehicle features a contemporary design focused on the essentials. The rear-mounted engine is mated to a new eight-speed PDK transmission, allowing the Carrera S to reach top track speeds up to 191 mph, and the Carrera 4S to accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.2 seconds. Guests at The 911 Experience: A Timeless House Party will have a chance to see the exciting new model for themselves.