 Porsche Rolling Stone Announce 911 Experience: Timeless House Party – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner Announce Eaux Claires Hiver Event Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture Features
Branded Content

Porsche and Rolling Stone Announce ‘The 911 Experience: A Timeless House Party’

In collaboration with Porsche, Rolling Stone is celebrating the new 2020 911 Carrera S model with a house party for the ages.

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
atlas genius

On Wednesday, October 16, Rolling Stone is hosting a classic house party with a twist, in collaboration with Porsche. Taking place at New York City’s ever-iconic Terminal 5, The 911 Experience: A Timeless House Party will feature a special performance by Atlas Genius in celebration of the eighth generation of the Porsche 911.

This immersive experience will take guests back in time, complete with iconic design, historic Porsche sports cars, nostalgic music, memorabilia, throwback games, era-inspired bites and more.

For more than 50 years, the Porsche 911 has remained true to its roots while improving upon its performance and day-to-day usability with each new model. This fall, the eighth generation of the 911 arrived in U.S. dealerships. The vehicle features a contemporary design focused on the essentials. The rear-mounted engine is mated to a new eight-speed PDK transmission, allowing the Carrera S to reach top track speeds up to 191 mph, and the Carrera 4S to accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.2 seconds. Guests at The 911 Experience: A Timeless House Party will have a chance to see the exciting new model for themselves.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.