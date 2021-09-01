 The Paper Industry is Engineering a Sustainable Future - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Gospel Great Pastor T.L. Barrett's Final, Long-Out-of-Print Single is Finally Available to Stream
Home Culture Culture Features
Branded Content

Here’s How the Paper Industry is Cultivating a More Sustainable Tomorrow

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
Man smiling while holding recycling bin and recycling paper

Shutterstock

Paper is a fixture in everyone’s lives. Whether it’s your to-go coffee cup on your way to work, a printed work presentation, or the cardboard box that brings your online grocery order, paper comes in many essential forms that make our everyday lives possible.

Because of the ubiquitous nature of paper and packaging, you might not realize that paper is one of the most sustainable materials around. That’s because paper products are made from tree fiber, an infinitely renewable resource. As part of the larger forest products industry, the paper manufactures help contribute to the protection and growth of the United States forests on which they rely. As a consumer, you play a big part in ensuring that this natural resource is nurtured and abundant because a healthy market for forest products encourages forest owners to plant more trees.

Related Stories

The 10 Greatest Mississippi Artists of All Time
Sean and Dylan Penn Discuss Their Film "Flag Day" Following an Exclusive Screening Hosted by Rolling Stone

Related Stories

David Schwimmer Ross Friends
'Friends': The Top 10 Ross Moments
20 Worst 'Saturday Night Live' Hosts

Paper is the most recycled material in the U.S.

Paper can be recycled to make new products up to seven times. The natural cellulose fibers in paper break down easily so they can be recycled into a new item, often balanced with fresh fiber as needed with subsequent generations of recycling. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more paper by weight is recovered for recycling from municipal solid waste streams than glass, plastic, steel, and aluminum combined. In 2020, 65.7 percent of paper consumed in the United States was recycled, maintaining a recycling rate that has been consistently high for over a decade.

U.S. forestlands are growing — thanks in part to paper.

More than one-third of the United States is populated by forests (766 million acres), and over 1 billion trees are planted each year. More than half of forestland is privately own and provide over 90% of the forest products in the United States, which includes paper and paper-based packaging and boxes. In creating wood and paper products, forest owners in the U.S. grow about twice the volume of timber that is removed annually. With that in mind, it’s no wonder that the amount of forestland grows every day by 2,275 football fields (that’s almost 33 million acres in the last 30 years).

A view of very high trees in the middle of the forest. In 2020, on the occasion of the tenth edition of the Dutch Mountain Film Festival and in full tradition of the Jubiläumswege in the Alps, a new walking route was set up, the Dutch Mountain Trail. This route is a rugged hike of over 100 km that connects the seven steepest mountain peaks in South Limburg. Starting at the Wilhelminaberg in Landgraaf and ending at the Observant in Maastricht, the route is not the longest, but it has become the toughest walk in the country, crossing at some points the German and Belgium borders. (Photo by Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The paper industry supports wildlife.

With so many new trees planted every day, the paper industry helps ensure healthy forestation at every life cycle stage. Nascent forests are vitally important for biodiversity, as they provide thriving habitats for smaller animals. As the trees grow and mature, thinning out the forests can promote sunlight exposure and increased benefits for the area’s larger wildlife.

Innovation gives consumers more sustainable choices.

Paper is more than packaging and reading materials. As the industry continues to innovate, paper continues to be an essential resource. From cardboard coolers to paper beverage rings, new products make life more convenient for consumers and help enable them to practice good environmental stewardship.

The paper industry is investing in the future.

Ultimately, protecting our planet and our forestland is vital for the health and safety of future generations, and the paper industry is committed to investing in continued sustainable practices. From 2019-2023, the paper industry will contribute $5 billion in manufacturing infrastructure to continue the best use of recycled fiber in new products. As e-commerce grows, recovering the cardboard shipping boxes is critical to keeping the fiber in the recycling stream.

When you use paper-based products, you play a part in continuing the cycle of environmental support, from working with private forest owners to ensure an abundance of trees for future generations to innovating recycling processes and new product designs that make the most of all the natural resources. Learn how you can be a force for nature at PaperForNature.com.

 

In This Article: brandedcontent, PPBBrandstory

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.