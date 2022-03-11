Rolling Stone and Meta are Bringing the Creator House to SXSW

It’s once again time for content creation’s créme de la créme to begin their annual descent into Austin, but this year, the SXSW conference will converge tech and art in an entirely new dimension. Welcome to Rolling Stone and Meta’s SXSW ‘Creator House’.

On March 18th and 19th, thought-leadership conversations and panels at the Creator House will tackle the blossoming future of the creator economy head-on. Cultural commentators will look to spark new thinking and share insider secrets to navigate an age where curiosity and creativity function as currency. The speaker series will be supplemented by live performances from premier acts and cutting-edge activations to round out an unforgettable weekend.

Must-see speakers such as tastemaker designer-DJ Tedra Wilson and Lady Phe, the brains behind ‘Breonna’s Garden’ (an immersive AR experience dedicated to Breonna Taylor), will offer invaluable insight for women hoping to break the ‘Blockchain Boys Club.’ The all-female panel plans to promote gender inclusivity in the digital economy while emphasizing its power to democratize the art market.

Activists Deja Foxx and Amber Whittington will take the lead on the panel ‘Socially Conscious.’ The pairing will appraise the efficacy of viral movements to facilitate real-world change, while garnering support for their own causes (reproductive and LGBTQIA+ rights, respectively).

For entertainers with visions of viral success, ‘The Ten Content Commandments’ is your new doctrine. This interactive convo will unite a collection of creators before a live audience where they’ll conceptualize ten rules to secure an algorithmic foothold and amass a loyal following. Top creators will similarly collaborate on the panel ‘Cashing in on Clout,’ where they’ll break down the necessary methods to capitalize on engagement and the revenue building blocks that lead to a sustainable financial model for the room’s aspiring influencers.

Of course, no Rolling Stone-devised tutelage would be complete without an analysis of the ever-shifting music industry. In ‘Changing the Game’ a moderator will check in with a range of musicians whose careers were catapulted by creator-first platforms, irrevocably altering the course of their lives.

As if the speaker series weren’t enough, the Creator House will offer myriad spaces for its attendees to put their learnings to use in real time. An Instagram and Facebook Reels studio will encourage outside-the-box collaboration as attendees take full advantage of vibrant backdrops and eye-catching projections to let the room’s collective imagination run wild. For those seeking an experience with virtual reality, Meta will be bringing Quest 2 headsets so attendees can have a multi-player face off in everyone’s favorite VR rhythm game Beat Saber.

At the close of each day, top-tier musical talent will take the stage in a series of live performances. R&B impresario Tone Stith will headline Friday night’s programming (3/18), while California’s own Destiny Rogers is prepared to demonstrate her chops as soul-pop’s newest wunderkind in a concluding set on Saturday night (3/19).

The SXSW Creator House has a how-to tailored just for you, no matter which creative pursuit piques your interest. Structured as a crash course, Rolling Stone x Meta’s two-day program will put creators in the room with like-minded changemakers who’ve taken up permanent residence on our social feeds.

Already have your SXSW badge? If so, you can register to join us at the Creator House HERE!