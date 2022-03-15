Rolling Stone and Meta are Bringing Must-See Creators to SXSW

Rolling Stone is teaming up with Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience known as the Creator House – and it promises to be just as fun as it sounds.

Hosted at Clive Bar on Rainey Street, the SXSW house will be decked out with everything a Creator could ask to experience, and then some. Complete with an Instagram and Facebook Reels studio and demos with future-ready tech like the immersive Meta Quest 2 VR headsets, the festival’s creators will be offered ample opportunity to do what they do best.

The festivities kick-off on March 18th as we welcome a new generation of tastemakers, innovators, artists, musicians, gamers, NFT collectors and social advocates to mix and mingle with some of the creator economy’s established and rising stars.

And of course, the lineup wouldn’t be complete without songwriter/singer Tone Stith and pop-R&B fusionist Destiny Rogers who are set to deliver headlining performances on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Another highlight will be an enlightening speaker series that will pass the mic to creators and trailblazers who’ve mastered content curation in the social sphere. As you map out your weekend in Austin, be sure to add a few of the must-se programs below to your itinerary:

Day 1 Lineup:

The Metaverse Creator Economy – The Metaverse presents new opportunities for creators like streetwear impresario Bobby Hundreds and Women Rise founder Maliha Abidi who’ve both launched their own NFTs. In this panel, the pair will discuss the endless possibilities in the metaverse, how they monetized their creations and the untapped potential that this new digital frontier offers to creators and brands alike.

Changing the Game – Creator-first platforms have revolutionized how emerging artists can tap into new audiences. In “Changing the Game,” we’ll hear from Tobe Nwigwe, the Texas-bred rapper who has used social media to craft an unrivaled visual aesthetic. He’ll be joined on the panel by JVKE, the singer-songwriter behind the 2020 social media sensation “Upside Down,” and Festive, a rising star who made a name for herself by posting ear-worm freestyles on her social handles. Together, the trio will talk about how platforms like Instagram have helped music’s next wave of talent find their footing in ways that defy industry convention.

Controller One Chronicles – In recent years, gamers have captured a growing share of the attention economy as their streaming clips increasingly dominate our social feeds. In “Controller One Chronicles,” gamers Munchkindoom, Jobless Garrett, and DDS618 will discuss the ins and outs of building an audience in this increasingly competitive corner of the creator ecosystem and the challenges that they faced as they established their respective brands.

Cashing in on Clout – There are multiple revenue streams available to creators like in-stream ads, tipping, subscription models and more. Comedienne Daphnique Springs and Smile Squad captain Markian Benhamou have mastered the art of monetizing their cross-platform audiences, and they’re ready to share their knowledge. This is the panel you won’t want to miss if you’re an aspiring creator looking to turn your likes, shares and clicks into coins.

Day 2 Lineup:

Breaking the Blockchain Boys Club – Celebrate Women’s History Month at the Creator House by “Breaking the Blockchain Boys Club” with Lady Phe and TT The Artist. The pair will join Rolling Stone’s Charlie Cooper to discuss their women-centric NFT collections, the push for inclusivity and representation and their ideas to help more women capitalize on the burgeoning digital industry.

The Ten Content Commandments – Get ready for a a step-by-step guide to get your content game on track at the “Ten Content Commandments” panel featuring Brendan W, Jordan, and Kurt Tocci. The pair will put their heads together with Rolling Stone’s Jon Weigell and a live audience to craft a 10-part “rules to post by” in real-time!

Socially Conscious – Digital-native pros like Deja Foxx and Amber Whittington have leveraged the reach of social platforms to connect with audiences who share similar interests and passions. As a reproductive rights advocate, Deja Foxx was recruited to work for Kamala Harris at just 19 years old, making her the youngest presidential campaign staffer in modern history.

Content creator Amber Whittington rose to prominence on YouTube as a vocal proponent of LGBTQ+ equality. During “Socially Conscious,” Creator House attendees will learn how they leverage their respective platforms to connect with online audiences and create real-world impact.

Likes for Laughs: A Conversation with Adam W

Almost four million people follow Adam W on Instagram for his hilarious short-form content, and as a result, he’s living his best life as a full-time content creator. Adam will round out the Creator House speaker series with “Likes For Laughs,” a conversation where he’ll discuss his career beginnings, how he used social media to create his own comedic opportunities and his plans for translating that success into new roles in front of and behind the camera.

