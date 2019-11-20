 Let Blundstones Be Your Perfect Concert-Going Style Accessory – Rolling Stone
Branded Content

Let Blundstones Be Your Concert-Going Companion

Whether you’re at a club, show, or an outdoor festival, the Tasmanian-born boot is the most comfortable addition for your next music event.

Emily Dublin

Thanks to the proliferation of social media and our “like” culture, just about everything — including seeing your favorite band or artist in concert — is an opportunity to show off your Blundstones. No matter your age, gender, or style, the boots are the ideal companion for urban concert or outdoor festival trekking. 

Born in 1870 on the island of Tasmania, Blundstone boots have since become synonymous with the Australian way of life. And nearly 150 years later, the footwear brand is now loved and worn around the world, from picking Shiraz out on the vineyard under the blazing sun in Southern Australia to trudging through the snow-driven, salty streets of a New York City winter.  Blundstone encourages everyone to explore life their own way, catering to the free-spirited nature in all of us.

Those are the same people seeking out life experiences, like a summer music festival or intimate showcase, that they’ll never forget, and Blundstone has become synonymous for high-quality, durable footwear that works in any situation. For a concertgoer, that’s also something iconic in design, that’s packed full of attitude, comfort and function. 

The Original #500 Series is a prime example of what Blundstone delivers. Originally worn by generations of Tasmanian farmers, the design has remained virtually untouched for the past 50 years. It’s a long-lasting, classic boot wearable by all and suitable for just about any situation. In the decades since, the boot’s all-day comfort, simple design, and timelessness have attracted an audience of adventurers, creatives, and functional fashion wearers. 

While the boots were originally made of rugged premium leather, Blundstone has added new colors and more types of finishes over the years, from suede to oil-rubbed leather, with updated designs. Meanwhile, the brand has evolved adding more versatility with a heeled boot option for women — and tread traction is the kind that will keep a solid grip on the street, even in inclement weather. 

While Blundstones are both solid and sturdy, it doesn’t take long to break the rugged footwear in. But considering their long history, these are the kind of shoes that define durability and stand the test of time — even years after purchase. 

Styling these boots, with their signature elastic sides, is as easy as picking out your favorite outfit and slipping them on. For men, that’s a matter of pairing Blundstones with slim jeans, shorts, or fitted khaki pants of practically any color — pattern socks can really make the footwear pop. Meanwhile, any fashion-conscious woman can use the boots to give their look an effortless flair while being a statement of their individuality.

Simply put, there’s really no combination that doesn’t work. Blundstones are the type of boot that are the ideal companion for any concert-going music fan. 

 

 

